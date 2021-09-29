A rare outing: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher at the opening of the Los Angeles Medical Institute

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis, 38, and Ashton Kutcher, 43, are not regulars at Hollywood hangouts. The press more often gets their pictures from family walks with children, and not from afterparty ceremonies. But yesterday, celebrities made an exception and appeared in public. True, even here they preferred not an entertaining, but a socially significant event – the opening of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute in Los Angeles. The organization recruits staff from various fields of health and science to study cancer and potential ways to prevent, detect, and treat the disease.

Mila Kunis, David Agus, Ashton Kutcher Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Mila Kunis, David Agus, Lorna Luft and Ashton Kutcher

At the event, Mila and Ashton appeared in casual looks. Kutcher opted for a cozy autumn cardigan look. Well, Kunis chose a pantsuit with a white shirt – in the same outfit she was recently on the Ellen DeGeneres show. There Mila again had to clarify her position, which had caused a lot of noise, regarding the bathing of children.

We will remind that earlier in one of the podcasts Mila and Ashton said that not every day they bathe their six-year-old daughter Wyatt and four-year-old son Dimitri. This recognition caused a violent reaction from the public, so that the actors even had to record a comic video in order to somehow defuse the situation.