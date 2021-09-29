“Admiral” lost to “Kunlun” in the last match of the away series – 1: 3 – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

On Tuesday, September 28, Admiral completed their second away streak. In Mytishchi near Moscow, the “sailors” met with the Chinese team “Kunlun Red Star” and lost – 1: 3.

Before the meeting, both teams were in the “basement” of the Eastern Conference: “Kunlun” – in 10th place, “Admiral” – in 11th. The Chinese team suffered five defeats in a row, the Vladivostok team lost in three meetings in a row.

“Dragons” tried to open an account at the beginning of the meeting. But it did not work out to do this in the majority, although Nikita Serebryakov reflected several dangerous shots. The owners of the ice could have excelled in the minority, but after Parker Fu’s throw, the puck flew into the goal post. In the 11th minute, the goal occurred: after the defender’s mistake, Alex Rich took Kunlun ahead. And before the break, Lucas Lockhart doubled the score. At the end of the second game segment, Corey Kane made the home team’s advantage large.

In the third period, “Admiral” added, but this only helped to reduce the difference in the score. At the 49th minute of the meeting, Dmitry Lugin in the air ferried a long-range shot of Josh Kestner into the goal.

“Generally speaking, today the opponent was much fresher than us, faster. In terms of movement, this was our worst game today. And by and large everything was decided in the first period, where we didn’t play very well, ”said the head coach of“ Admiral ”Alexander Andrievsky after the end of the meeting.

Primorsk residents return home, where they will begin to prepare for the match with Nizhny Novgorod “Torpedo”. The game will take place on October 2 at the Fetisov Arena at 17:00.