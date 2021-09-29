https://ria.ru/20210906/dzholi-1748901073.html

Angelina Jolie reveals details of Harvey Weinstein’s harassment

Actress Angelina Jolie told the details of Harvey Weistein’s harassment before her, according to The Guardian. When she was 21, she starred in the film … RIA Novosti, 09/06/2021

MOSCOW, September 6 – RIA Novosti. Actress Angelina Jolie told the details of Harvey Weistein’s harassment before her, according to The Guardian. When she was 21, she starred in the film The Vicissitudes of Love. She noted that it was “over the top.” not the only confrontation between former stars. Recently it became known that Pitt again began to fight for joint custody of common children.

