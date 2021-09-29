Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington and other stars in the first trailer for the Marvel superhero movie “The Eternals”

Angelina Jolie in the movie “The Eternals”

The first trailer of the new Marvel sci-fi film “The Eternals” has appeared on the network – about immortal heroes who have been watching over the Earth from time immemorial.

For thousands of years, superheroes have remained in the shadows, not interfering in the affairs of people who were once helped to gain knowledge and build the world. But when humanity is on the verge of a new threat, immortals come to their aid – to fight the worst enemy of people, the Deviants.

In the film, as is often the case in the Marvel Cinematic Universes, all the stars starred: Angelina Jolie appears in the unusual image of a blonde, Salma Hayek in a spectacular suit, Game of Thrones stars Richard Madden and Kit Harington and many other famous actors.



Still from the movie “The Eternals”



Angelina Jolie in the movie “The Eternals”



Salma Hayek in the movie “The Eternals”



The film was directed by Chloe Zhao, who won an Oscar this year: the awards in the nominations for Best Director and Best Film went to her film “Land of the Nomads”, and Frances McDormand, who played the main role in it, became the best actress.

The world premiere of the film “Eternals” is scheduled for October 28, and on November 4 the film will be released in Russia.



Kit Harington and Gemma Chan in the movie “The Eternals”



Richard Madden and Gemma Chan in the movie “The Eternals”



Angelina Jolie in the movie “The Eternals”



Still from the movie “The Eternals”



