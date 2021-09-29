Apple really made the new 2021 iPad better

If you remember what the first iPad was like, then you probably remember how you argued with friends about the prospects of this device. Personally, I have been proving to everyone for a long time that this is a very interesting gadget. True, then I cited as an example only the convenience of the functions that existed at that time, without suggesting how the device would develop in the future. In response, I mostly heard skepticism. But, as time has shown, I was generally right. Now we saw not just a new iPad, but its tenth generation. And that’s not counting the Pro and Mini versions, which also came out in large numbers. The new 9th generation iPad Pro retains many of the line’s traditions, but adds new features to it. It also kept the price lower than many Android devices.

How the iPad is packed

When I talked about the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, I emphasized that Apple has now chosen a new type of packaging. The company ditched the traditional film and sealed the box with small seals around the edges. They just break off and the box can be opened. So the film is used less and the product becomes more premium, but in the case of the iPad, things turned out a little differently.

Both tablets, which Apple launched last week, are packed in film. iPad Mini, which I will talk about a little later, received packaging like the iPhone of previous years. An ordinary iPad is packed in a simple film that must be opened with a knife or other sharp objects. It is difficult to explain what caused this decision. It is unlikely that we are talking about savings, because the film cannot greatly affect the cost of the final product. But in this case, it becomes much more difficult to explain the new iPhone packaging with concern for the environment.

How the new iPad differs from the old

The iPad itself looks no different from the previous generation. This is the same classic rectangle with side edges rounded to the back wall. There is an impressive bezel around the screen, and underneath is a Home button with a fingerprint scanner. The first generation of such a solution is familiar to us from the iPhone 5s. Then he received improvements and now works very quickly and reliably. And yes, now it is the only actual mobile device with a fingerprint scanner. Of course, not counting the iPhone SE 2020, which is almost a year and a half.

Does the cover and keyboard fit the old iPad to the new

Due to the fact that the shape of the case has not changed, there will be no problems with accessories. I tried everything I have and even asked friends for a couple of cases and a keyboard to see if they would fit the new tablet. Everything fit. You can even use the first generation Apple Pencil, which may have been left over from an old tablet. But if it was not there, it is still sold in all stores.

What is the connector in the new iPad

Unlike older models, for charging and data transfer still using Lightning… If you have an iPhone of any model, then this solution will be more universal – you can charge both devices with one wire. But you will lose in data transfer speed. And in general, to connect external devices, you will need to come up with something with adapters. This tablet is not designed for professional photo and video work.

But this does not mean that you cannot work on it. Thanks to the keyboard, you can type on it, and text for this article I deliberately tried to type in this way. I have also tried processing photos and even editing videos in Luma Fusion. Although the waiting time for processing is longer than with the more expensive iPad Pro, it still works quite quickly.

How the new iPad 2021 works

9th Gen iPad performance is high, but not top-of-the-line due to processor design Apple a13 bionic… It was used in the iPhone 11 Pro, but it still outperforms nearly all chips used in Android smartphones and tablets.

As a result, you can even play games on this iPad with no framerate issues. I will not say that I am a true gamer, but I play Call Of Duty and some games from Apple Arcade from time to time. Everything I tried to run on the new iPad worked well, and there was not the slightest feeling that I bought something wrong.

Geekbench 5 results for the 9th generation iPad (2021):

The use of this processor allowed maintaining high autonomy. I used this tablet quite actively all day and at the end I had at least 20% left. That is, it is definitely not worth worrying about the fact that the tablet will sit on the road (even on a long distance).

How to shoot the 9th generation iPad

As for the camera, then there are no miracles. She just is, got resolution 8 megapixels and shoots pretty well, but I wouldn’t bet on it as the main one. There is only one camera module and it has a built-in flash. The front camera is also one and has resolution 12 megapixels… But she received an excellent addition in the form of a tracking function. When you are in front of her, she always shoots a picture with a wide viewing angle, but gives it out with a small crop.

Sample photos taken with the new 9th generation iPad (2021)

As soon as you start moving in front of her, the camera seems to follow you, although in fact it just moves the cropped area across the image. Eventually you will always be in the center of the frame during online meetings, no matter how you move. A similar feature first appeared on the iPad Pro earlier this year.

How much does a new iPad cost

The built-in memory will now be at least 64 GB. Actually, there are only two options, and the second will be 256 GB. A 128GB version would be ideal, but it doesn’t exist. Therefore, be sure to consider whether the minimum volume for photos and videos is enough for you. It is also worth pondering because in the maximum version the tablet will become almost one and a half times more expensive (30990 against 42,990 rubles). And if we add here also the communication module, then the maximum version will cost 56,990 rubles…

Which iPad to buy

This is partly why I would recommend considering the basic model for purchase. The cellular module is not really needed, since any phone can work in modem mode, and operators offer huge or even unlimited traffic volumes. The lack of a 128GB model is frustrating, but not so as to refuse to buy. If you only plan to watch movies, work with text and pictures, as well as communicate via video communication, then the minimum version of the 9th generation iPad is the best that you can buy.

Even if you can find an Android tablet for less money or with high performance for the same, you should not bet on it. Apart from the fact that it still won’t be as fast as the iPad, it won’t have as good support and won’t receive updates for 5 years or more. In the best case scenario, you will get three years of update, and then only with the purchase of an expensive Samsung. Other manufacturers promise a maximum of 1-2 years…

This is not to say that Apple jumped over its head and released something supernatural. It’s just a regular update that nevertheless makes the model very modern. Naturally, you shouldn’t rush to buy a new product if you’ve already bought a basic iPad within the last couple of years. But if you didn’t have a tablet or need to update something older, this option will be very good.