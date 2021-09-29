Ariana Grande went to court over threats of a stalker with a knife

Ekaterina KOVALENKO September 22 17:18

Singer Ariana Grande fears that the man, who was arrested in early September for using a knife outside her house, will encroach on her life. This is reported by TMZ and Page Six, citing documents from the Los Angeles Supreme Court in the case of 23-year-old suspect Aaron Brown.

“The fact that Mr. Brown came to my house regularly for more than six months scares me,” said the 28-year-old singer. “Because of his threats, I fear for my safety and the safety of my family. I fear that, in the absence of a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my house and try to physically harm or kill me or my family members.

According to Grande and an LAPD detective, Brown has been around the pop star’s Los Angeles home since mid-February. The singer told the court that she did not want to disclose her address to the public, because “the fact that Mr. Brown was able to determine where I live scares me.”

Brown’s visits were “sporadic” at first, but in the past two to three weeks have become more frequent, “almost every day, and sometimes several times a day,” Grande said. Grande claims that on September 9, at about 4:15 pm, Brown arrived at her home, where he was met by the artist’s security. The singer noted that Brown left but returned around 10:20 pm with a large hunting knife and became “aggressive when asked to leave.”

Grande and her manager stated that Brown shouted, “I’ll kill you and her, damn it.” Detective Peter Dumanis confirmed that Brown had a knife in his front pants pocket during a search. The suspect was taken into custody. Dumanis told the court that he believed the suspect posed a “high level of danger” to Grande. The singer’s manager agreed that without a restraining order, Brown would pose a “serious threat” to his client. The judge issued a temporary restraining order. According to media reports, Brown is still in custody.