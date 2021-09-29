Bitcoin depreciates by 10% – PRIME, 09/20/2021

MOSCOW, September 20 – PRIME. The cost of bitcoin falls on Monday by 10% and fell below 43 thousand dollars for the first time since September 7, according to trading data.

At Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin as of 15.50 Moscow time fell in price by 8.3% – to 43.35 thousand dollars. Previously, the fall reached almost 10%, and the minimum price during the auction was 42.5 thousand dollars.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, bitcoin fell in price by 8.4% – to 43.33 thousand dollars. The dynamics are given everywhere in a day.

Bitcoin price fell 11% on September 7 after news of El Salvador’s acquisition of this cryptocurrency. Thus, the country’s President Nayiba Bukele announced the acquisition of another 200 bitcoins by the country, and later Bukele announced on his Twitter that El Salvador had bought another 150 bitcoins.

In February, an active rise in the value of bitcoin began, in March it cost more than $ 60 thousand, and in April it reached a historical record of $ 64.85 thousand. In May, the cryptocurrency lost a third of its value: the price of bitcoin fell to 37.3 thousand dollars from 57.7 thousand, over the summer its price rose by a quarter, to 47 thousand dollars. Since the beginning of September, the price of bitcoin has been showing a decline of about 8%.

