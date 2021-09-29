Blizzard Drops Legacy of Overwatch “Father” Jeff Kaplan

Despite numerous scandals, the departure of key employees and various problems in Blizzard, development of a long-suffering competitive shooter Overwatch 2 continues. Last week, the developers held a stream in which they talked about the work done.

However, not all players were satisfied with what they saw. In particular, a piece of the demo dedicated to new skins was criticized. Some fans thought it absurd for the developers to brag about adding a cap for Bastion.

But another decision by Blizzard raised much more questions. The studio continues to get rid of Easter eggs in its games that have anything to do with former or current employees. This time under went a reference to the “father” of Overwatch Jeff Kaplan.

On the New York map you can find a pizzeria that was originally called Jeph’s Corner Pizza… Now it is called simply Corner Pizza…

Some activists immediately supported the decision, accusing Kaplan of the ex-developer allegedly covering up the people involved in the lawsuit filed by the California state against Activision Blizzard… However, in reality, no charges were brought against the creator of the franchise.

Earlier it became known that Blizzard will subject to Overwatch 1-2 full cowboy rebranding Jesse Macrinamed after a former lead designer Diablo ivwho appeared in the harassment case file. Before that, the studio removed from World of warcraft all references related to the former creative director of MMO Alex Afrasiabi…

According to the press release, the studio’s management no longer allows them to name their games’ characters after the developers. At the same time, Blizzard censors are actively removing or modifying content in the most absurd way, provoking more and more scandals. (WOW replaced the portrait of a woman with a still life with fruit).

Read also: No Time for Overwatch: Another Top Manager Leaves Blizzard