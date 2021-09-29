boxer Usik is going to go to Crimea // Look

To publicly declare in today’s Ukraine that you are going to Crimea, and even with awards won under the flag of Independence, is what courage you need to have. Champion Usyk has enough of it.

“I want to see the coach, godfather, sister. And go to my own gym.” The words of the world boxing champion Ukrainian Alexander Usik. I spoke to the press after a triumphant fight with Anthony Joshua. And he made it clear that he was planning a trip to Crimea. And he will definitely bring all his champion belts to Simferopol. Hearing such a thing from a citizen of Ukraine, especially one so public, representing his country in the international sports arena, is, of course, unusual. Because even for a joint photo with Russian athletes in the current Square, they can almost be lynched. Just remember what Yaroslava Maguchikh had to go through when she was photographed with Maria Lasitskene. But Usik’s press conference turned out to be extremely atypical. He also spoke about the so-called Svidomo patriots who are trying to prohibit or impose something on someone. Rather, he diagnosed them. He spoke, by the way, mainly in Russian. And Crimea, where he was born and raised, obviously does not consider it an “occupied territory”. Again, he is going to come there. And in the case of Usyk, this is probably not just words.

He will bring championship belts to Crimea. At a press conference after the defeat of Briton Anthony Joshua, Alexander Usik also knocked out the Ukrainian press.

“You have to wait for the belt to go home. Naturally, I want to see the coach, I want to see the godfather, my sister, go to the gym, show the belt to the coach, thank him for taking me to his section a long time ago.” …

Usyk came to boxing at the age of 14, his coach Sergei Lapin told us. This is very late by sporting standards. But he worked hard and grew up quickly – a master of sports, a European, world, Olympic champion, and now he is an absolute champion.

“Sasha will definitely come, because there has already been a conversation about this, he will bring the belts, he will visit home. We will sit down with him, remember everything, all the best times. I believe that a home is a home,” says Sergei Lapin.

So Usyk, it seems, thinks so. To publicly declare in today’s Ukraine that you are going to Crimea, and even with awards won under the flag of Independence, is what courage you need to have.

“Alexander Usik remains himself. Bandera, by and large, should have been proud of Alexander Usik. He defended the honor of their country, but they do not like that he is not a nationalist, that he is not a Bandera, that he does not curse his fellow countrymen,” says political scientist Ivan Mezyuho.

Including about the nationalists who are now throwing mud at the Ukrainian athlete Yaroslav Maguchikh, Usik said at a press conference, already analyzed for quotations. Everyone remembers how Maguchikh rejoiced at the victory in Tokyo together with the Russian woman Maria Lasitskene. The Ukrainian sportswoman has a “bronze”, ours has an Olympic “gold”. They were even admired by their rivals. For example, Australian Elinor Patterson posted an enthusiastic post.

But Sergei Sternenko, the former head of the Odessa “Right Sector”, banned in Russia, inflated a scandal on the Web: how could Maguchikh hug the “captain of the aggressor country”? The expression was picked up by the people’s deputy Yegor Sobolev, and the persecution began in the Ukrainian media. Lasitskene is indeed the captain of the Russian armed forces. Maguchikh – junior lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. But what does sport have to do with it? Alexander Usik dotted the i’s.

“This is all hype! People are now infected with hype. They want to be talked about, to be heard about them. I understand what you are talking about, but I do not want to advertise these people in any way. Usyk at a press conference.

What an ironic transition to MOV. Nationalists are “a little sick”, you can’t say more precisely. Usyk was born in Simferopol. And the Ukrainian sports and not only sports press every now and then asks him the so-called “Crimean question”. In 2018, for example, the boxer replied that the peninsula is “God’s. This is for real.”

“He is a Russian citizen of Ukraine, who believes he has the right to speak his native language. And no Sternenko will ever force him to betray himself, his essence. They hounded the girl, Yaroslava Maguchikh. Let them try to hound Sasha Usik!” Sergey Veselovsky.

Usik put the Kiev media in an uncomfortable position with his statement about a trip to Crimea. It seems that there is a reason to lash out, but the boxer is an international star. So they comment carefully so far. Maybe this is just the first round. Or maybe the position of the native Crimean Oleksandr Usik turned out to be stronger than the prejudices of modern Ukraine.