Brian Austin Green introduced his beloved Sharna Burgess to children from Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green

While 35-year-old Megan Fox went to support her 31-year-old lover Coulson Baker at the Barstool 500 Party in Indiana, the 47-year-old ex-husband of the actress stayed with their three sons: 8-year-old Noah, 7-year-old Bodie and 4-year-old Jornie.

Helping Brian these days to cope with parental responsibilities his beloved – dancer Sharna Burgess. Green introduced his passion to the children, and it seems that they became friends. The actor shared a snapshot of his sons and Burgess having fun in the pool.



Sharna Burgess with sons Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox

In the comments, 35-year-old Sharna wrote that those were the best days and put a heart-shaped smiley.

The actor has been dating Burgess since the end of last year. Apparently, Megan does not mind the fact that her and Green’s sons spend time with her. Sharna herself spoke warmly about her boyfriend’s ex-wife.

He is a wonderful father, and he and his wife, that is, an ex-wife, raised three beautiful sons. And they are wonderful, sweet, kind and considerate. They did an amazing job

– said Burgess in an interview.



Brian Austin Green with children

But what angers Fox is that the ex-husband shares family pictures on social networks. She believes that he demonstratively shows what a good father he is, as if reproaching her for not being a good enough mother.

Why can’t you stop using kids for show off your Instagram? You are so anxious to portray me as a mother who is constantly not around, and to portray yourself as the father of the year, Fox said.

By the way, the children of the former couple met their mother’s boyfriend and got along well with him too.

Noah’s parents, Bodie and Jornie, nevertheless, are going to decide the issue of custody of them through the court. Recall that the separation of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green announced a year ago. They have been married for 10 years.



Sharna Burgess