Buchnevich fits perfectly into the Blues system

In anticipation of the new season, NHL.com/ru is launching the “Player Profile” section, in which we study the performance of the star Russian hockey player in the 2020-21 championship, and also talk about what to expect from the star in the new championship. Today our hero is St. Louis Blues striker Pavel Buchnevich, who changed clubs in the summer and scored a goal in the first exhibition match for the new team on Monday.

Fans of “St. Louis” in the summer were probably delighted when they learned that the roster of their favorite team joined Buchnevich. Moreover, during a very lucrative deal. The Russian striker was traded from Rangers for power forward Sammy Blay and a second-round pick in 2022 during the offseason. Moreover, Buchnevich came to the Blues in the status of a limited free agent, but quickly signed a four-year contract for $ 23.2 million with an average salary of $ 5.8 million per year, which can also be called the optimal agreement for all parties.

“He’s definitely going to be an important part for us,” said St. Louis captain Ryan O’Reilly in an interview with NHL.com for the 2021 NHL / NHLPA media tour. “His hockey skills are at an elite level. skating, and he has a really unique skill set in his arsenal that makes him a truly elite player. In my opinion, he will be a very good addition to our team. “

[Смотри также: O’Райли: Бучневич станет важной частью “Блюз”]

“I know that this is a good team, they won the Stanley Cup two years ago,” Buchnevich himself said after signing a contract with the new club. “They have a lot of good players, they play great. Plus, they have a good goalkeeper team. I hope that I will play a big role and will help the team win. “

The Russian forward did not hesitate in fulfilling his promises and immediately set to work, justifying all hopes. And their own, and the coaching staff, and the management of the club, and, of course, the fans. In his first exhibition match against “Dallas” (2: 1 OT) on Monday, Buchnevich scored one goal, took part in the winning goal of the team and was recognized as the second star of the meeting.

The striker spent almost 19 minutes on the ice (18:51), which was the best result in the team among all forwards. At the same time, Buchnevich played 3:08 of them in the majority, which was the most significant result among all Blues players. And the 26-year-old Russian spent 1:29 in the minority – the second indicator among the attackers. In general, on Monday Buchnevich was everywhere, and he was visible.

Tweet from @StLouisBlues: BUUUUUUUUUUCH !!! #stlblues pic.twitter.com/ZNV7udVPGm

The Russian scored his goal in numerical superiority when he found himself in front of the gates of “Dallas” and substituted a stick for a failed shot by Braden Shanna, who even broke his stick. Or was it still a very tricky and targeted assists? Even Buchnevich himself did not understand.

“I don’t know if Schenner was passing or shooting on goal, but in the end the circumstances were good,” the Russian forward said after the match. I’m very glad I scored. “

In the match against the “Stars” Buchnevich and in equal compositions played with Shenn, as well as with 19-year-old “prospect” Jake Neighbors. For 11:07 on the ice in a five-on-five format, they outstripped their opponents in attempted shots (11-5), shots on target (4-2), dangerous moments (6-3) and scoring situations (1-0). According to the Russian forward, he enjoyed playing with Shenn.

“He’s a good player. I knew that before when we played against Philadelphia. I remember him,” Buchnevich said. him (in one link) “.

[Смотри также: Бучневич: хочу помогать “Сент-Луису” побеждать]

In 54 games last season with the Rangers, Buchnevich scored only once in the majority, but he also played mainly in the second special brigade, spending on the ice with an extra 2:14. Apparently, now the head coach of “St. Louis” Craig Berubi is also playing a Russian for the second special team, but by the start of the season or already in the course of it, everything may change.

“The majority is good. I played a little in it in the“ Rangers ”and I’m glad to be a part of it, – said Buchnevich. – Will I still have the opportunity to spend so much time in the majority? me”.

And the coach, of course, was asked about this. Only in a slightly different formulation. Given the retirement from St. Louis in the offseason for forwards Jaden Schwartz and Mike Hoffman, who constantly went out of their way, does Berubi think that Buchnevich will be able to close a hole in one of the majority special brigades?

“Yes, definitely,” the Blues mentor said after Monday’s win. “He has good power play ability. He creates power play opportunities, he sees the ice well. He played in front of the net today, but we’ll see how it goes. . He’s able to be useful in these situations, has good vision. And he also has a good shot. Let’s see where that leads. “

Video: Pavel Buchnevich is pleased with the exchange at St. Louis

On Monday, Berubi did indeed use Buchnevich in his power play as an arrowhead. The Russian forward has always been famous for his focus on the goal and the ability to quickly find an ownerless puck on a nickle and play effectively on finishing moves. But at the same time, Buchnevich can create a poignancy himself. All this recently spoke of the defender of “St. Louis” Tory Krug, who previously played for “Boston” and had the opportunity to often play against Buchnevich.

“He’s a big player who can move back and forth on the court at high speed, – said Krug, who is quoted by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. – In addition, he has great skill. in front of the goal. He has great vision of the ice and a great shot. I remember when I often played against him, playing for “Boston”, that he constantly climbed very hard on the goal. scorching heat to shoot the puck. “

The opportunity to show all his best qualities again for Buchnevich may appear on Wednesday (Thursday, 02:00 Moscow time), when St. Louis will play with Columbus. The first official match for the Blues, the Russian striker should play on October 16, when his new team on the road will meet with the “Colorado”.