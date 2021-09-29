Cardano (ADA) Needs Retail Trader Support To Avoid Downturn | Blockchain24

Several well-known experts predict that the price of Cardano will be in double digits. A successful reversal can occur if traders are quick to raise the price.

Cardano price stops after exiting the bullish trend. If ADA holds, a new rally is likely. The merger of support indicates an optimistic outlook.

Cardano’s price rose 28% on September 21st to a high of $ 2.46. An immediate pullback to the demand zone from $ 1.99 to $ 2.17 gave it the necessary boost to grow. The ADA must break the $ 2.39 resistance and close the 12-hour candle above it to reach further highs.

If the bullish momentum continues, the uptrend is likely to break the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $ 2.51 and target a high probability reversal zone extending from $ 2.65 to $ 2.86. The profit taking points for the ADA are $ 2.65 and $ 2.75. After a week of downtrend, the asset dropped out of the top 3 cryptocurrency ratings.

Tether regained its third place, just ahead of Cardano in market cap according to CoinMarketCap. A successful reversal can occur if traders are quick to raise the price.

Cardano Summit was unable to raise the price

The price is now in a downtrend channel with reduced volume. As a result, the activity of retailers has slowed down. Whales can make a difference, but traders need to be proactive to maintain volatility.

Many expected the summit in Cardano will affect the ADA price, but no. So if the price continues to fall over the next month, he may lose additional profits.

However, several prominent experts are predicting a double-digit price for Cardano by the end of 2021. The current trend shows that reaching $ 10 is unlikely. However, most analysts believe the ADA price will rise in October, resuming its bull run. According to CoinMarketCap, Cardano’s price today is $ 2.13 and a 24-hour trading volume is $ 2,795,729,151.