Champions League, Zenit – Malmö: the story of the Swedish coach Jon-Dahl Thomasson, the scandal with the agreement at Euro 2004

Malmö, the current rival of Zenit in the Champions League, has no European stars. The most famous figure of the team is its head coach Jon-Dal Thomasson… The Danish legend has played in the top leagues for Milan, Newcastle, Stuttgart and Villarreal, took the Champions League with the Rossoneri and the UEFA Cup with Feyenoord, and has been coaching for almost 10 years.

Thomasson has had a powerful career with the Denmark national team. The striker played 112 matches for the national team and scored 52 goals. In terms of the number of goals, it shares the first place with the one for the Danes a hundred years ago (and this is not a figure of speech) Paul Nielsen… In addition, Yon-Dal is the record holder of the national team in goals at the world championships. At the 2002 World Cup, he scored twice for Uruguay, once for Senegal and France, and at the 2010 World Cup he added a goal scored by Japan to his collection.





But of all the matches of the Danish national team with Thomasson, the one that ended in a big scandal is most often remembered. Yon-Dal not only took part in it, but became the main character. I made a double.

Euro 2004, the third round of the group stage, the match between Denmark and Sweden in Porto. A couple of playoffs are being played. Before the last matches in Quartet C, a non-trivial situation developed. Two Scandinavian teams have four points each, Italy – two, and group outsider Bulgaria – zero. Nobody doubts that Squadra Azzurra will play a frankly weak Bulgarian national team in the third round, so everyone is carefully studying the regulations. And what will happen if Denmark and Sweden play a draw and three teams finish with five points at once?

The regulations explained: in case of equality of points for two or more teams, the following indicators decide everything:

Most points scored in matches between these teams. The best goal difference in matches between these teams. Most goals scored in matches between these teams.

Denmark played with Italy in a 0: 0 draw. Sweden – draw 1: 1. This meant that both teams would advance to the playoffs in the event of an effective draw with a score of 2: 2, 3: 3, 4: 4, 5: 5, and so on.





In Italy, where they know a lot about match fixing, they hoped that the Danes and the Swedes would not break the comedy, but would hack to death. The “Squadra Azzurra” itself fulfilled its task: it defeated Bulgaria – 2: 1. By the way, when judging a Russian referee Valentina Ivanova…

Denmark started the match very lively at the Bessa stadium. Command Morten Olsen at a zero score, she created several chances, and the result of her superiority was a very beautiful goal in the 29th minute. It was scored by Tomasson, who played, by the way, at that time in Italy for Milan. The forward threw the ball over the goalkeeper with a blow from the air from outside the penalty area. Then the Swedes were pushing, before the break they even hit the post. In general, the game was exciting: it was hot in the stands, and it was not boring at all on the football field. After the first half, hardly anyone would argue that the neighbors agreed.

At the beginning of the second half, the German referee Markus Merck put a penalty kick in the gate of the Danes. Goalkeeper Thomas Sørensen knocked down in the penalty area Henrik Larsson – the father of the current Spartacus Jordan. In that episode, it was quite possible to do without a foul, since the attacker threw the ball away from the goal and did not go out to the lethal position. Larsson himself realized the 11-meter kick to the center – the goalkeeper jumped to the left. The Swedes continued to dominate. Larsson could have scored a second from a pass Zlatan Ibrahimovic… But the double was designed by Thomasson. After hitting from outside the penalty area and a couple of ricochets, the ball hit the Danes’ attacker, and he, without hesitation, shot into touch. And he celebrated provocatively: putting his finger to his lips, he invited the Swedish fans to shut up. Until the 89th minute, the match was going as they wanted in Italy. The Danes could have scored even on counterattacks – they created several chances and shot dangerously on target a couple of times. However, in the ending Matthias Junson made the score 2: 2, which suited both teams. Sorensen played extremely unsuccessfully: the goalkeeper tried to catch the ball, but dropped it right on the opponent’s leg. Naturally, after such a goal, suspicions could not but arise.

The remaining minutes Denmark and Sweden frankly finished the game, rolling the ball. After the final whistle of Merck, the TV camera caught the fans in the stands with the provocative banner “2: 2 – Scandinavian Victory! Goodbye Italy. “

“If you’ve only seen the last 30 seconds, then the match seems strange. But if you look at the rest of the game, both teams fought for three points. How could I agree on the first goal? ” – responded to criticism Tomasson.





In Italy, of course, they did not believe him.

“Someone should be ashamed of such a result. But definitely not for us. I am very sad. Until recently, I did not believe that such a thing could happen in a match between the national teams of the two countries, which are proud of the spirit of fair play, “said the goalkeeper of Squadra Azzurra. Gianluigi Buffon…

“Without a doubt, the way Denmark and Sweden played, shows us that the teams were setting themselves up for a draw. Of course, it will be very difficult to find evidence, “admitted the President of the Italian Football Federation. Franco Carraro…

UEFA had no intention of investigating anything. Although later, Swedish journalists deciphered some of the players’ remarks on the field. So Swede Eric Edmanaddressing the dane Daniel Jensen, asked: “Well, let’s play 2: 2”? He replied: “Come on, why not?” “Okay, then you skip first,” Edman added, as if jokingly.

Then there was a short dialogue from the Swede Anders Andersson and dane Thomas Gravesen… “Damn it, let us score!” – shouted the first. “You should at least go ahead,” said the second. Moreover, immediately after the end of the game, the goalkeeper Sørensen, to celebrate, lifted his Aston Villa teammate, the Swede, into the air. Marcus Ahlbeck… He, however, hastened to go away.

The Scandinavians made it to the quarterfinals, but that was all for them. Denmark was defeated by the Czech Republic 0-3, while Sweden lost on penalties to the Netherlands. Thomasson, thanks in large part to a double against the Swedes, got into the symbolic national team of Euro 2004, because in total he scored three goals in the tournament, also hitting the gates of helpless Bulgaria.