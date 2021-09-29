China National Ice Hockey Team May Be Eliminated From Tournament At Olympic Games 2022 – 28 September 2021

On September 25, at the semi-annual Congress of the International Ice Hockey Federation in St. Petersburg, a new president was elected. Rene Fasel, who held this post for 27 years, was replaced by Luc Tardiff. After an unexpected victory (the Frenchman was not considered a favorite), he gave out a dozen interviews, in which he assured that he would lead hockey to success. His program did not contain any very original and resonant ideas, he did not stand out among all the candidates. However, his last comment makes you think that Tardiff will often surprise everyone.

Getty Images

The new IIHF president told AFP that the Chinese national ice hockey team could be withdrawn from the Beijing Olympics due to the team’s weakness.

“This question really does arise. The control matches of the national team will be held under the supervision of the IIHF. It makes no sense to watch the team lose 0:15. Neither China nor hockey needs this “Tardiff declared.

The decision is expected to be made by the end of October. Only control games are scheduled for the winter, now the main backbone of the Chinese national team plays in the KHL for Kunlun. At home, the club playing in Mytishchi is even called the Chinese team, and the season in the KHL is perceived as preparation for the Olympics.

If the Chinese national team is declared insolvent at the OI level, the IIHF president announced that Norway would replace it in Beijing. The Norwegians are in 11th place in the IIHF rankings, the highest of all the teams that failed to qualify for the Games.

Tardiff’s position is understandable. With the arrival of the NHL in Beijing, the class difference between the Chinese national team and any other team that has players from the best league in the world is widening. After the completion of the Olympic qualification in August, the groups for the Olympics were determined. China will play with the United States, Canada and Germany, and it’s even scary to imagine what the bills will be. 0:15 is not the worst thing that can be. Officially, China’s biggest defeat was 0:22 to Latvia, so McDavid & Co. could score more goals. Complicating the situation is the fact that the Chinese national team has not played official matches since 2019. That is, now no one in the world understands what kind of team the owners will have. Rene Fasel was not too worried about these issues (starting to understand them means ruining relations with the local federation, and the Swiss did not like to quarrel with anyone), so the topic of China never came up.

If it was necessary to exclude the national team for China, then a little earlier. Therefore, a few years ago it was clear that the development of hockey in the country does not always go in the right direction. “Kunlun” appeared in the KHL five years ago, during which time the team has not built a system. The situation was complicated by the pandemic, but as a result: the club has no arena, no fans, no competitive team. The squad has changed more often than once a season over the years, and the real preparations for the Olympics have begun only now. However, it also turns out to be simply absurd: on December 25, the players of the national team will leave for the Olympic training camp and will no longer play in the KHL. General manager of “Kunlun” Nikolai Feoktistov recently said that such a decision is due to the rules for the entry of local athletes into the PRC. In Russia, from a legal point of view, local hockey players are on a business trip, therefore, upon arrival at their homeland, they must serve a three-week quarantine, and only after that they will begin to train. However, the rules can change.

RIA News

It seems that the new president of the IIHF was too late to concern himself with the problems of the Chinese national team. Changing the composition of the participants five months before the tournament is a very bold step for such a conservative sport as hockey. It is unlikely that such a decision of Tardiff will please the Chinese organizing committee of the Games. There are contracts, there are agreements. And the Chinese side has made a lot of efforts to lead the NHL. All the expenses of the NHF members were borne not by the IIHF, but by the IOC and the Chinese federation. In general, all this makes one think that Tardiff’s comment is just an imitation of activity and an attempt to show how the new president is going to strictly control everything.

Subscribe to Daria Tuboltseva’s Instagram