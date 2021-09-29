Claudinho told what nickname he received from Artem Dziuba

Zenit midfielder Claudinho told what nickname he received from the striker club from St. Petersburg Artem Dziuba…

“Dziuba is a great guy, constantly jokes with everyone, including us Brazilians. We got along well with him. He was one of the first to come up and talk to me, it was very pleasant. We understand each other perfectly in the game moments in training, I hope we will continue in the matches. And moments like those in the game against Rubin only strengthen our friendship.

He also tries to communicate in Portuguese. Plus, I understand a little English, in it we can also exchange a few words with him. And if we don’t understand each other at all, coach William Oliveira always comes to the rescue. Dziuba has already learned a few important Portuguese words – for example, there is a word when players want to get the ball from a partner or to leave the ball for them to hit. Literally today in training we practiced it with him! In any case, we both speak the language of football and understand each other perfectly.

He calls me Mini-Dziuba! ” – quoted by Claudinho “Sport Express”.