Echo139. iPhone 13 – Apple Crisis or Clear Plan?

Hello everyone.

I took sick leave last week, so there was no article. Some of the materials from the unfinished last week’s article migrated to this one. I’m sorry, but I think it’s still worth sharing and discussing.

I visited Formula-1 last weekend, and before that my comrades and I had a spontaneous idea to rent a car and dash across Abkhazia. Well, the Sukhumi churchkhela immediately struck me down, deleting a day and a half from my life. It seems that even in India I was not so sad. The only thing that pleases me is that it both caught and let go.

Abkhazia has made an indelible impression. And not even the fact that passengers are dropped off in Sukhum in front of the central station, from which only a skeleton remains, and in general the city looks as if the war ended yesterday.

In Abkhazia, it seemed to me that I was back in the 90s / early 2000s. And the cars on the street are mostly of those days (I rented a 2006 Subaru Legacy sedan). Regular power outages across the country. In cafes, they usually allow you to eat what you have, not what you want. And on the beach, when you look at vacationers, you get the feeling of the 90s.

But the nature in Abkhazia is amazing. Beauty and wonders at every turn. For example, right next to the track, a hot spring gushes out of the ground. The water temperature is exactly 40 degrees. And the mountains with waterfalls capture the imagination. As well as numerous fruit trees: tangerines, pomegranates, persimmons. And the comrades in the room were waiting for a small scorpion, which they knocked down before I galloped off with a camera and a mission to rescue rare species.

Abkhazia is a tiny country, so local operators seem to have succeeded in covering the entire territory by 90% with mobile communications. To some extent, an amazing feeling when I climbed deep into the mountains, and you are still surrounded by high-quality 4G coverage.

The conclusion is simple. You have to go to Abkhazia or ride a car, or go hiking in the mountains. There is no need to wait for service and restaurant food there. Well, when crossing the border, returning to your homeland, you can be glad that you are living in such a glorious and cozy country like Russia.

Table of Contents

In a short line

Jony Ive and Ferrari

Jony Ive and his LoveFrom design studio began a partnership with Ferrari. The details are few and far between. Rumor has it that the brand is going to introduce the first electric car and decided to attract Mr. Ive. Apparently, considering that he can help with the interfaces of the new sports car. This makes sense, since before that there was news about a partnership with Airbnb, where Mr. Ive had to update the visual component.

In any case, it will be interesting to see what happens.









Tablet from Nokia

Nokia has set a presentation for October 6, and a week before the event invites journalists to show something under the NDA.

Judging by the picture from the official Twitter, we will be shown a tablet called T20. Rumored to be a 10.46-inch tablet with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. You shouldn’t expect a top-end chipset. Recently, HMD has been playing steadily in the mid-price segment. The tablet is likely to receive the Snapdragon 480G. The price will be about 20-24 thousand rubles (probably!).

It is interesting not only to find out the details, but also to understand why Nokia decided to make a tablet. Most of the company’s smartphones are targeted at small and medium-sized companies. It is likely that cafes and meeting rooms in offices will want a tablet.

Another point is that tablet market trends show that the most promising niche is tablets for productivity, the goal of which is to replace ultrabooks. So the main questions are whether the keyboard will be presented, whether there will be special modes of operation. I suppose you will agree that a pure Android tablet looks boring.

The return of LeEco

Recently, it was said that the company is returning with TVs. And on September 27, the presentation of the S1 smartphone took place in China.

The target audience of the new smartphone was designated couriers, taxi drivers, schoolchildren and the elderly.

The smartphone is powered by a 5G chipset Unisoc Tiger T7510 (12 nm) – 243859 points in the AnTuTu 8 benchmark. Battery 4900 mAh.

There is only one reason why I decided to mention the smartphone of this brand. LeEco says the S1 is a smartphone made entirely from components developed by Chinese companies. Chipset, memory, storage, screen, body materials – everything is done according to our own technologies. It is quite logical that the smartphone is powered by Huawei HMS Core.

Thus, if the United States decides to completely cut off China from Western technologies, the Chinese will still be able to create their own smartphone that supports 5G.

Thus, China has once again proved that it can be completely self-reliant and independent. Yes, obviously, LeEco S1 is inferior to modern Android flagships. But the trouble is the beginning.

The new smartphone changes the balance of power. Now the US must be afraid of losing the Chinese market.

For example, it might be like this. Recently, news came out that China is concerned about carbon dioxide emissions and, in order to reduce the amount of emissions, is going to shut down large production sites that fulfill orders for Intel, Nvidia, Apple, Qualcomm and Tesla. What is happening was called planned outages. Explaining that at the moment this is the only way out how to reduce the amount of emissions.

Where is the innovation in the new iPhone 13

Initially, I was not going to touch on the topic of new iPhones in general, but it upsets the lack of an attempt to systematically comprehend new models on the sites I looked at.

When I read some materials, I get the impression that very stupid and greedy people work at Apple who have been tearing branches under them with chainsaws for many years. It’s just that they were lucky, and the bitch is so fat that it does not give in, despite all their efforts.

It seems to me that, unlike many other companies, Apple has very powerful strategic thinking. I am sure that even in the era of the iPhone 6, Apple understood how the iPhone 10 would look like. The company thinks and plans for years to come, and not only in terms of technology, but also social trends.

Where is the new design?

For a long time, Apple has had a stable wave system of short and long cycle updates. The short cycle looked like this. A new model with a numerical name, the next year the letter “s” is added to the digit while maintaining the previous design. For example, iPhone 6, then iPhone 6s.

The long cycle took 4 years and was mainly related to design. Every 4 years, Apple introduced a radically new, yet consistent design. Perhaps one could even say that Apple exploits the idea of ​​sharp and rounded edges. iPhone 3G has sloping edges, iPhone 4 has sharp edges, iPhone 6 has sloping edges, iPhone X has sharp edges.

In theory, we can expect a new “rounded” design from the iPhone 14. But let’s talk about the iPhone 13.

First, as you can see from the picture above, Apple has extended the cycle. iPhone 13 became the 5th model in the same design series. Although, logically, the iPhone 13 was supposed to be the first model of the updated design generation. However, this did not happen.

At the same time, the iPhone 13 is minimally different from the iPhone 12. In this case, it would be more correct and logical to use the letter “s” in the name, and not a separate number. However, 13 is an unlucky number. In the United States, for example, many homes do not even have floor 13. For example, the major elevator manufacturer OTIS notes that 85% of US buildings where the company’s elevators are used do not have a 13th floor.

Sounds like bullshit, but Apple may have decided not to start the next generation with an unlucky number. As they say, technology is technology, but why anger otherworldly forces.

Another reason for the extension of the design cycle may be that Jony Ive has left the company. The designer left in 2019 after the launch of the iPhone 11. Given the rumors that the last year and a half before leaving the company, Mr. Ive was in a certain creative crisis and rarely came to work in his Bentley, it is likely that the new generation of design was not completely ready. And Apple decided to take an extra year to “drive away” all the options.

IPhone 13 lineup sales will be worse than iPhone 12

Apple understands that the iPhone 13 lineup will be less successful than the iPhone 12.

Here you should start with the fact that if you look at the sales results, it is easy to notice that in the key markets – the USA and China (especially China) – there is a tendency when the first models of the series sell better, and the models with the letter “s” are in less demand. There can be many interpretations here. For example, in China, the iPhone is still a status product, so you need to buy a phone so that everyone understands that you have a new model.

In any case, all theories can be boiled down to the concept that the new design sells better than the old one.

In meetings with investors, Tim Cook never said anything like that, preferring to explain the weak sales of “s” versions in China for political, social and economic reasons.

Perhaps Apple has finally decided to deal with this problem and are now experimenting. It is for this reason that we have the iPhone 13 and not the iPhone 12s.

And yet Apple suspects that it will not be possible to solve all problems with one number in the name, but it is still important to show quality sales.

For this reason, Apple began selling all four models at the same time. If you remember, the iPhone X went on sale much later than the iPhone 8 presented with it. And in the case of the iPhone 12, the top version of the Pro Max began selling 2 months after the announcement.

What is innovation?

This year, perhaps, everyone is unanimous on the issue that the new line turned out to be rather weak in terms of “emulations” and innovations. I specially waited for the reviews in the hope that maybe I missed something at the presentation. But no, really boring. However, if smartphones were called 12s, then there would be no questions.

However, there are a number of details worth paying attention to.

Apple has dropped the narrative of how the A15 Bionic chipset outperforms the A14. The company rather sparingly indicated that it has the fastest chipset in the world. Benchmarks showed that the performance of the new chipset increased by 20%. However, Apple decided, apparently, not to highlight this moment, since they did not figure out what such performance is needed for.

It is also clear that the company focused on battery life when creating the new chipset. Apple’s website has a handy tool for comparing all models. Notice how the battery life has increased when watching videos over the Internet. Given that smartphones (13 and 12) are nearly identical, it is clear that Apple has managed to curb power consumption. Of course, it was impossible to highlight something like that at the presentation. Since I would have to sign that the iPhone 12, to put it mildly, is bad.

What are the big cameras in the new iPhone 13 Pro Max, right? Here I will just note in a short line that Apple seems to be the only manufacturer who correctly develops the “Pro” postscript. Professionalism lies in cinematic and macro mode. Indeed, these are features for the photography enthusiast.

Curiously, the Dxomark ratings rank the new iPhone 13 Pro so highly. However, the objectivity of the rating raises questions. How can you rate the iPhone and miss the Samsung S21 Ultra?

Cinematography and macro, improved autonomy and 1 TB storage, 120 Hz screen – we are still more likely to fix bugs than a full-fledged new version.

iFixit has already disassembled the new smartphone. The main conclusion: in the new iPhones, the protective software component has been strengthened, aimed at resisting repairs not in authorized service centers. For users, this is a minus, but for an authorized business, it is a bold plus. Apple strives to tie everyone to itself.

I don’t want to be preoccupied with prophecies, but in connection with the release of the iPhone 13 line, I got the impression that Apple is in a certain creative crisis. However, the company has another year to impress the venerable audience again. Another point is that it is not yet clear what. The flexible screen and sub-screen cameras are not yet the quality for the iPhone. What do you think? Will the iPhone 13 lineup be the culmination point after which the decline begins?