Economist compares bitcoin with major disasters – Ministry of Finance

Johns Hopkins University professor of applied economics and cryptocurrency critic Steve Hanke tweeted an image that ranks Bitcoin alongside major disasters such as the sinking of the Titanic in 1912 and the Hindenburg airship in 1937. RBC writes about it.

► Subscribe to the telegram channel “Ministry of Finance”: the main financial news

Hanke called the first cryptocurrency a speculative asset with zero fundamental value.

#Bitcoin is an asset that is extremely volatile, susceptible to fraud, and highly uncertain. What could go wrong? Bitcoin is nothing more than a highly speculative asset with a fundamental value of ZERO. pic.twitter.com/RxwU3MbW1l – Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) September 27, 2021

“Bitcoin is an asset that is extremely volatile, fraudulent and highly unreliable,” said the economist.

Recall

Hanke already criticized cryptocurrency in June after Bitcoin became legal tender in El Salvador.

According to the economist, due to the adoption of the first cryptocurrency as a means of payment, the economy of El Salvador may “collapse”, since all American dollars will be withdrawn from the country by converting them into bitcoin.

On September 7, El Salvador entered into force a law granting the first cryptocurrency the status of legal tender on a par with the US dollar.