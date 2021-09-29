Elon Musk Praises Dogecoin Hamster For Beating Warren Buffett | Blockchain24

Mr. Gox, a German cryptocurrency hamster, has caught the attention of none other than Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In a recent tweet, the billionaire praised the rodent for “crazy skills” in response to a BBC article published by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus.

A hamster named after the now defunct cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox has made headlines around the world after overtaking legendary investor Warren Buffett, the S&P 500, and even Ark’s Katie Wood.

Mr. Gox started trading cryptocurrency in early June with an order to buy Stellar Lumens (XLM). His career performance peaked at 42% with an unrealized profit of € 136 on 17 September.

The hamster has his own Goxx Box, where he can make deals at any time.

He selects a list of cryptocurrencies using the wheel of intent. The hamster then has to choose whether he wants to be on the buy or sell side by going through one of two decision tunnels. All trading sessions are streamed live on Twitch.

Dogecoin has been one of Mr. Hocks’ most successful deals. He bought the meme coin in July and sold it for a 46% profit in September.

The real identity of the person who looked after the hamster remains unknown.