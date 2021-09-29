Erokhov on the return of Kostornaya and Trusova to Tutberidze: “I don’t think they were called either. I think they decided so themselves. The season will show if the choice was right. “- Figure skating

Russian figure skater Alexei Erokhov shared his opinion on the return of Alena Kostornaya and Alexandra Trusova to the group of Eteri Tutberidze.

– Another popular logical chain – the age Erokhov left Tutberidze, that’s all, which means that she definitely succeeds only with young girls. Refute?

– Can. She has two athletes who are old enough – Nika Egadze and Moris Kvitelashvili. And girls are not only with Eteri Georgievna at such a young age. It’s everywhere. I can only remember Lisa Tuktamysheva and Karolina Kostner, who skated for many years. And Liza is not old at all, she is a young girl, she is twenty-four! And she performs difficult things. Young age is just a feature of women’s figure skating.

– In general, everyone will continue to grumble about children’s skating.

– I would not say that it is for children. Different girls stand out in different ways. Doesn’t Anya Shcherbakova skate beautifully? Sasha Trusova progressed very much, I think the audience noticed and appreciated it.

– It is also logical to mention Alena Kostornaya, who also returned to Tutberidze. Have you been invited?

“I don’t think they were called either. I think they decided so themselves. And the season will show if the choice was right to return. But Sasha has already done five quads for hire. This is the strongest claim for an Olympic year. Alena returned the triple axel, also great. She had a very difficult season psychologically. And now it is gradually recovering, – said Erokhov.

