FIFA 22 Review – FIFA 22 Game Review | Reviews

FIFA 22 is a new part of a series of popular football simulations. Once again, publisher and developer Electronic Arts did not radically change the formula by which FIFA works, but added significant innovations that could well change the experience of the game. We are talking about three key changes in FIFA 22, compared to the previous parts of the series.

HyperMotion technology

HyperMotion – according to the developers themselves, the most notable innovation in FIFA 22. Behind the term hides two new techniques with which Electronic Arts created animations for the new game. The first technique is to capture the movements of all players at once during a real match. Previously, to create animations, developers recorded the movements of each athlete separately, rehearsing only potential situations that might arise on the football field. Sometimes two or three athletes participated in the motion capture process, but even in this case, game situations between them were created artificially. During the development of FIFA 22, the animators dressed 22 footballers in exosuits that track the position of the players in space, and sent them on the field to play real football in natural conditions.

The second trick is to use machine learning to create the same animations. Records of real matches were given to a computer, which analyzed the behavior of the players on the field and adjusted the animations in the game in accordance with the decisions made by the athletes during the test matches.

“The key difference between HyperMotion and how we recorded animations before is that with the new technology we can clearly recreate the interactions of real players in FIFA 22. And if players bump into each other during a match, it looks natural in the game. … Someone might say that before you could ask players to face each other, but artificially the same clarity of movement simply cannot be achieved, ”said Sean Pejic, a former professional footballer and gameplay producer of the FIFA series.

HyperMotion brings over 4,000 new animations to FIFA 22. They didn’t change the episode drastically, but they made what is happening on the screen more natural. Dribbling has become smoother, false feints are now much more difficult to react to due to believable animation, and fighting for the ball no longer leads to funny situations. There is only one problem with HyperMotion: the technology only works on PS5 and Xbox Series S | X. Legacy animations are used on PCs and legacy consoles.

Improved artificial intelligence

Electronic Arts is trying to improve the artificial intelligence of football players in each new game in the series, and in FIFA 22, the power of current consoles finally came to the aid of the authors of the simulator. There are no metrics that could objectively assess how much smarter computer players have become, but FIFA 22 can be compared with the previous part, where the balance was skewed towards the attack, while in defense the players were often lost and could not oppose anything to the attacking team. In the new game, the teams both in attack and defense behave believably. Defenders and midfielders try to adhere to a logical position on the battlefield, practicing the tactics invented by the coach, but still sometimes they make mistakes. Forwards and wingers react more quickly to passes when attacking and understand at what point it is worth rushing behind the defense to catch the pass without getting into an offside position.

“In FIFA 22, players make six times more decisions per second than the players in the previous installments. And in order to achieve this, we completely rewrote the artificial intelligence for the new game. In it, athletes quickly adapt to changing conditions on the field and react to them along with other team members. So, you will never see a defender who runs alone to save his own goal. In case of danger, the defenders will act together as one player, ”said Sean Pejic, a former professional footballer and gameplay producer for the FIFA series.

Volta Football Mode Changes

Volta Football is a street soccer arcade mode that takes place on a wide variety of venues and sometimes in extremely insane scenery. It first appeared in FIFA 20, and since then Electronic Arts has been developing it in every possible way. In FIFA 22, the developers added a three-bar mastery bar. You can fill this scale by giving accurate passes from the board, passing opponents on a feint, taking the ball from the opponent, throwing it between the opponent’s legs and just passing beautifully. Each fully filled division of this scale gives a goal multiplier – x2, x3 and x4, respectively. And if the multiplier is x2, then one goal will count as two, and so on. The mechanics with the skill scale allow you to make a comeback at the very end of the match, even two or three goals behind.

To add to the excitement, Electronic Arts has also added three signature moves. A “hit” increases, say, 30 seconds the power of a shot at goal, which can cause the ball to knock the defender off his feet and then bounce back to the attacker. “Pure Speed” for 15 seconds significantly increases the athlete’s running speed. And “aggressive selection” allows you to knock down opponents by playing in the body without fear of a foul. Of course, there is no question of any realism – in Volta Football mode, everything is for the sake of fun. For fun, Volta Football has also added time-limited online team games: tennisball, disco lava, shooting range, and a few other short funs. And again, nothing serious: somewhere you need to hit as many targets with the ball as possible, somewhere you need to keep the ball, and so on.

