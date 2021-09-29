Figure Skating, Ukraine at the Olympics, Russian figure skater Shabotova will compete for Ukraine at the Olympics – September 28, 2021

The 2021 Nebelhorn trophy has completed the qualification for the Beijing Games. However, in addition to the individual classification, there will also be a team tournament at the Olympics. Officially, the list of participating countries should be determined in January, but this year only 10 teams were able to apply for 10 places. Simply put, the competition did not work out at all.

The thing is that in order to participate in the team leader, countries must qualify for the Games in at least three forms. In this case, the Olympic Committee will be permitted to add a fourth athlete. Provided that he will not play in a personal tournament, but only help the team.

One of these unexpected countries is Ukraine. In Pyeongchang 2018, the national team of this country could not qualify due to the low rating of athletes. Over the past cycle, the team has almost completely renewed itself. Yaroslav Paniot moved to the USA and will be selected for Beijing under a new flag, and Anna Khnychenkova completed her sports career. Sport24 tells who will represent Ukraine at the 2022 Olympics.

Dancing on Ice

The only experienced skaters on the team will be Alexandra Nazarova and Maxim Nikitin… At the 2021 World Championships in Stockholm, they qualified for the free dance from the last place and received a ticket to Beijing. Despite the deteriorating political situation with Russia, athletes continue to cooperate with Alexander Zhulin, and set both programs to them Sergey Petukhov…

Men

After the departure of Yaroslav Paniot, the level of Ukrainian singles dropped a little. Now the leader of men is Ivan Shmuratko… For juniors, his main achievements were bronze at one of the stages of the Grand Prix and team silver at the 2020 Youth Olympics. But it is worth noting that the YOG have a specific tournament format, the composition of the team is determined based on the results of individual competitions and includes athletes from different countries.

Women

The transition of the Russian woman became a serious strengthening for the Ukrainian national team Anastasia Shabotova in 2019. The athlete did not completely move to a new country and continued to train under the guidance Svetlana Panova… For the first two years, Nastya could not yet perform at the adult level and was gaining experience in juniors.

Anastasia Arkhipova performed unsuccessfully in Stockholm and did not win a ticket to the Olympics, so Shabotova had to fight for the quota for the Nebelhorn trophy. In Oberstdorf, the skater did without blunders and took fifth place on the aggregate of two programs, which was enough to qualify for the Olympics.

Most likely it will be Shabotova who will go to Beijing. Arkhipova does not have stable cascades of two triple jumps. The former Russian woman copes with these elements much more confidently and actively teaches the triple axel.

Sports couples

With pair skating, Ukraine is experiencing big problems. In March 2020, the only pair Sofia Nesterova / Artem Darensky broke up, the partner retired. And at the last dock competition (junior world championship 2020), the country was represented by a promising duo Ekaterina Dzitsyuk / Ivan Pavlov… Soon after the tournament, the couple was suspended from participation in tournaments by their own federation. The problem turned out to be that Vanya’s mother, who had been training athletes all this time, was not allowed to the ice at the YUCHM. The ambitions of the federation are great, but the country is actually left without a whole species.

Soon Pavlov’s former partner joined Darensky – Sofia Golichenko… Due to a positive coronavirus test, the skaters were unable to compete at the 2021 World Cup and were preparing for the Nebelhorn trophy, where they were not included in the top couples. Fortunately for the duo, the addition rule will help them. They will not take part in individual competitions in Beijing, but in the commanding officer they will try to help the country to enter an arbitrary program.

