For the first time in 12 years, Vityaz defeated SKA at home in a Kontinental Hockey League match – 09/27/2021

Nico Oyamyaki (6th and 31st minutes), Mikhail Smolin (26), Daniel Odette (33 and 59) scored goals for Vityaz, SKA scored Joonas Kemppainen (14), Anton Burdasov (41), Way Linden (46), Vladislav Tsitsyura (55) and Kirill Marchenko (60). Oyamyaki scored the tenth goal this season of the regular season and became the leader among the best snipers in the league, bypassing Dynamo Moscow forward Vadim Shipachev (8). Odette scored three points in the match (two goals + one transfer), extending the streak to six matches. Forward of the army team Burdasov also extended the streak of effective actions to six matches. The striker of the St. Petersburg club Evgeny Timkin did not take part in the match due to a three-match suspension.

“Vityaz” won the SKA home match for the first time in 12 years, the last time the Moscow Region team celebrated a home victory against St. Petersburg on January 15, 2009 (5: 4).

The team from Podolsk won the third match in a row and is in sixth place in the Western Conference standings with 12 points in the asset. Hockey players from St. Petersburg are in third place with 15 points.

In the next match, Vityaz will host Lokomotiv Yaroslavl on September 29, SKA will host Traktor Chelyabinsk on the same day.