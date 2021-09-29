Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

In relation to Apple, a new investigation has been initiated in Brazil and are preparing to issue a fine. This is reported by the publication Appleinsider.

Representatives of the Brazilian consumer protection regulator Procon-SP have threatened to impose new penalties on the American company. The reason for this is the fact that the iPhone was sold without the included charging adapter. The last time Apple was punished in a similar case was in March – the amount of the fine was 10.5 million reais, or almost 1.9 million dollars. According to local laws, the same organization cannot be fined in the same case more often than once every six months. In this regard, the Brazilian regulator may repeat the sanctions against Apple, as the company did not heed his recommendations.

“The consumer is already expecting to receive a charger along with a smartphone,” said Procon-SP CEO Fernando Capes. Apple says on its website that there is no charger included with smartphones, but the organization believes that this is not enough.

Earlier, Procon-SP threatened to punish Samsung for selling its smartphones without a charger. However, in the end, it did not come to a fine, since the representatives of the Korean company promised to provide a free adapter to every consumer who contacted the company.

In June, Apple was forced through a court to send a free charger to an iPhone owner in Brazil. According to journalists, the court’s decision sets a precedent according to which millions of iPhone users will be able to file a similar lawsuit against Tim Cook’s corporation in Brazil.