Gamer mattress goes on sale in Japan

There are gaming chairs, gaming keyboards, and gaming monitors, but that’s not the limit. Japanese Bauhutte has released mattresses for gamers. The company specializes in “play furniture” and once rocked the industry with the announcement of a play bed. Apparently, the accessory is designed just for her.

The new product of a kind of line was created in collaboration with the local manufacturer Nishikawa, which has been producing mattresses for over 450 years.

According to Famitsu, the accessory called Gaming Mattress is made of dense foam rubber and provides a restful sleep after a day of gaming. In addition, the mattress is ideal for lounging on it during the day and playing for fun.

Slots throughout the mattress provide varying degrees of support, and the outer cover can be removed and cleaned by rolling the mattress into a storage tube. Bauhutte offers three models to choose from: single (100 cm wide), one and a half (120 cm) and double (140 cm) at prices ranging from 28,500 yen (18,600 rubles) to 43,500 yen (28,400 rubles).

Laid out on 2ch, the largest bulletin board in Japan, the mattress didn’t generate much buzz. Buyers felt that the accessory had nothing to do with gaming. And some noted that Nishikawa sells its usual inexpensive mattresses under the guise of novelty.

