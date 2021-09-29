Google explains how to turn iOS into Android – Wylsacom

A great article has appeared on the Google blog that explains how to turn iPhone 13 and any other iPhone into an Android smartphone.

The proposal from the head of iOS at Google Luke Wroblewski is as simple as possible: replace standard applications and use widgets.

Instead of the standard “Mail” – Gmail, instead of “Photos” – Google Photos and further down the list. All the variety of Google widgets can be sorted into smart folders and set up automatic replacement. This will display the Google Calendar widget at the right time.

And the last one is Google Chrome as the main browser. The ability to install third-party browsers instead of the standard Safari appeared in iOS several years ago. All links from applications will open in the browser of your choice.

Google Chrome integrates with Spotlight so you can quickly search for information without opening the app. However, the standard browser allows you to do this, unless additional results for context do not appear.

The Google widget that I really use every day is Google Maps. The search bar, icons “Home”, “Work”, “Restaurants” and “Gas station” are displayed, allowing you to quickly plan a route and view the transport schedule. Comfortable!