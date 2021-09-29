Guardiola appreciates Messi’s first goal for PSG

Manchester City head coach Josep Guardiola praised PSG striker Lionel Messi after the match between the teams in Paris. The meeting of the 2nd round of the Champions League ended in favor of the French club with a score of 2: 0. Messi scored one of the goals, marking his first goal for the Parisians.

– Messi’s goal was fantastic. We know that it is impossible to control Leo for the entire 90 minutes, but he barely touched the ball, Guardiola said.

We know very well that when he approaches the penalty area with speed, it is impossible to stop him. We already knew this, we talked about it, we cannot control him for 90 minutes, this is a huge talent.

The only option I know is to defend deeply for 90 minutes and pray or grab the ball and try to play your game. We played our game. Our attackers could be more aggressive and say: “Oh, I can score – I have this quality.”… This is what they have to do in the future, added the Man City coach.

Manchester City are third in Group A with 3 points. In the next round, on October 19, the Citizens will play away from Club Brugge.

A source:

Daily mail