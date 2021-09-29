Gwyneth Paltrow keeps her iconic red carpet dresses for her daughter Apple

The actress says her daughter is more glamorous than she is.

During her career, 47-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow has repeatedly been a star of the carpet, forcing the public to discuss her outfits. In a new interview with People magazine, Gwyneth said she decided to keep all of her colorful outfits for her 16-year-old daughter Apple.

She loves to play in my dressing room. I decided to leave everything to her. Well, not all, but I saved all my clothes from the carpets for her,

Gwyneth said. She also noted that her daughter is “more sophisticated and glamorous” than her mother:

She loves cosmetics and make-up very much and understands this, but I do not. She knows how to make perfect arrows and wears acrylic nails. She’s just a beauty queen.

Gwyneth is raising 16-year-old Apple and 13-year-old Moses with current husband Brad Falchuk, but the children’s father, Chris Martin, is also involved in their lives. Recently, Paltrow has often talked about his relationship with Chris and notes that after the divorce, they have become much better. The actress talks about how she and Chris did everything not to destroy the family and the psyche of the children by their separation, so for a long time and gradually they established relations in a new way. As a result, now Martin, together with her husband Gwyneth, communicates with his daughter and son and always participates in family gatherings.

Photo source: Legion-Media