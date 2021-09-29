How the Honor MagicBook 15 can bring the manager, the traveler, and the student together?

Students

Mobility and multitasking

The modern student is a multifunctional and initially mobile phenomenon. So the gadget must be ready for continuous work in enhanced multitasking mode at any time of the day or night. Well, the device should also look “not ashamed.”

Judge for yourself, student everyday life has long gone beyond the scope of lecture notes and the endless generation of abstracts, term papers and other multi-page epics. Here and working with multimedia materials, surfing the Internet with a million open tabs to boot, and much more. Relaxation watching videos on YouTube or TV series in online cinemas has not been canceled either. And all these tasks are usually solved in a variety of places: at home, in a cafe or university.

In the end: everything is serious enough, but solvable.

The updated AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor will be responsible for performance and multitasking, which is quite capable of handling such a volume of work, not allowing the laptop to “bend” under the load of tasks at the most inopportune moment. And the improved AMD Radeon RX Vega 7 graphics, complete with 16GB of high-speed 3200MHz RAM, let you get creative, whether it’s processing photos, assembling videos or painting.

The gadget that accompanies you always and everywhere is part of the image. Whatever one may say, but even laptops have to be not only powerful on the inside, but also stylish on the outside. Honor MagicBook 15 is what a modern laptop for every day should be – moderately solid, stylish and light, which is also important. A full-fledged 15.6 “laptop in our case weighs a little more than many 13” relatives, namely, 1.54 kg. So your mobility will not be affected.

Managers

Office where there is a laptop

And not only them. There are no less than a dozen more professions associated with the constant presence in the office and work with an incredible amount of text and numerical information.

We will not be able to reduce the amount of routine work with data, but to add comfort is quite. And here’s how.

Office software is still not an easy task, even for modern laptops. Especially when we are talking about complex financial statements or text documents with graphics. And if experienced managers are not intimidated by arrays of numbers, then average laptops can strain and think about complex calculations, slowing down your work. But 16 GB of high-speed RAM is enough not only for student creatives, but also for serious office tasks.

The laptop runs Windows 10 Home out of the box, which will update to Windows 11. Microsoft will start rolling out the update as early as October 5th. As a gift, MagicBook 15 users get a month of free access to Microsoft 365.

Working for many hours at a computer in an uncomfortable position and the need to constantly focus on a bright laptop screen is almost 100% chance of feeling unwell in the evening. The MagicBook 15 has an Eye Comfort feature that reduces blue light emissions and allows you to customize the screen in two modes – “warm” and “cold”, to suit your needs.

The ability to choose a job is good for psychological health. Today – in the office, tomorrow – in the park in the fresh air. In both cases, there is one “but” – glare and flare. As a result, the speed of work decreases, and the nervous system is depleted due to the forced need to be distracted by stimuli.

Anti-reflective coating helps to cut off stray light. The brightness level of the laptop, of course, decreases, but the comfort in work will definitely increase.

Travelers

Work with mountain views. Or at sea?

People who didn’t even have to adapt to modern realities. Home for them is not something permanent. Today they are in the mountains, and a week later they are on the seashore. The ability to be always on the move and enjoy it is about them.

Of course, I want to keep positive emotions in order to remember each unforgettable trip with trepidation and not repeat the route next time. After all, every journey is a new adventure.

Imagine. Hundreds of photos of beautiful views and sights that you have taken with a modern mirrorless camera. And all this in raw format. This is where Adobe Lightroom should take over.

No problem. IPS matrix with a resolution of 1920 × 1080 pixels and excellent color reproduction – 100% sRGB color gamut. What else do you need to get the perfect photo in terms of light and color?

If you are a supporter of mobile photography, we can only support you. And if you also take pictures on Honor smartphones, then we can share a life hack. With the help of NFC fast connection technology, you can transfer hundreds of photo and video materials between your mobile device and a computer, broadcast the smartphone screen on a laptop and even copy text.

Autonomy is an important consideration when choosing a device that will travel with you. Honor MagicBook 15 received a 56 Wh battery, which made it a really tenacious “magic” in everyday tasks like watching Full HD-video (up to 11.5 hours of work).

And here’s another important plus. The Ultrabook can play the role of a power bank on a hike: even when the MagicBook 15 is turned off, you can charge your smartphone to start capturing the beauty that surrounds you again.