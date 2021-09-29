How the iPhone 13’s battery capacity has changed

On presentation on September 14 Apple did not say a word about new iPhone batteries… Despite the fact that the company announced an increase in the autonomy of all models, the actual capacity was kept secret. In Cupertino, they generally prefer not to talk about numbers that may be little understood by users. However, it was quite possible to say that the battery really grew and began to keep charging longer. Because of this, many doubted that the battery had become larger, suggesting that it was all about the high energy efficiency of the processors. But it was not there.

Battery capacity iPhone 13 has really grown relative to the previous generation models. Now this can be understood not only in terms of autonomy. The actual capacity of the batteries was found out by iFixit engineers who specialize in studying the insides of new Apple devices.

They disassembled the entire line of new smartphones of the company, removed their batteries from the cases and studied the real capacity, after which they compared it with the performance of the devices of the previous year. The result was, if not impressive, then at least quite good. Especially against the background of older iPhone models that came out earlier.

What is the battery in the iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro Max – 16.75 Wh

iPhone 13 Pro – 11.97 Wh

iPhone 13 – 12.54 Wh

iPhone 13 mini – 9.34 Wh

I am more than sure that these figures specifically do not mean anything to many of you. This is quite natural, since we are used to measuring the capacity of batteries in mAh. But in relation to the actual capacity, this is not a very accurate indicator, which leaves too many defaults. However, it is quite possible to convert the capacity from mA * h to W * h.

It is true that convert W * h to mA * h, you need to know the voltage of the lithium-ion battery that is installed in new iPhones. Typically, traditional batteries have 3.7V, but the iPhone 13 seems to hover in the 3.8-3.9V range.

Battery capacity iPhone 13 in mAh

Therefore, according to the calculations of experts, battery capacity of new iPhones in mAh will be approximately the following (approximately, because the voltage of the batteries can vary):

iPhone 13 Pro Max – 4325 mAh

iPhone 13 Pro – 3080 mAh

iPhone 13 – 3208 mAh

iPhone 13 mini – 2427 mAh

And this is how the iPhone 12 scores look like:

iPhone 12 – 2775 mAh

– 2775 mAh iPhone 12 Pro – 2775 mAh

– 2775 mAh iPhone 12 mini – 2227 mAh

– 2227 mAh iPhone 12 Pro Max – 3687 mAh

The difference with the iPhone 12 is actually not colossal. The most significant increase was experienced by the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Its battery has grown by 18.5%. The iPhone 13 Pro has 11% more battery capacity, while the iPhone 13 has 16% more capacity. The difference is due to the presence of more space inside the classic version. Still, the older one is equipped with a more advanced camera, and there was less space in the case.

As for the iPhone 13 mini, its growth was a minimal 9%. But even with them, its battery looks extremely meager. After all, 2500 mAh, which he nominally possesses, is clearly not ideal for 2021. Especially against the background of competitors who have long been equipping smartphones of the entry price segment with 4500-5000 mAh batteries.

It is clear that Apple was faced with the task of preserving the dimensions of the new product, and it was rather difficult for engineers to fit a larger battery inside it. But Cupertino must also understand the end user, who will have to suffer from the mediocre autonomy of a smartphone just because designers, and not engineers, as the logic of things should be, run the show.

However, we can already see that such a slight increase in capacity has led to an increase in the weight and thickness of the new products. But if we, perhaps, somehow come to terms with tenths of a millimeter in thickness, then we definitely need to do something with weight. Last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max already weighed quite a lot, and its successor has grown fat to an incredible 240 grams, which is a lot for a smartphone.