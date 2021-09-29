https://rsport.ria.ru/20210326/eniston-1603044491.html

How to look at 52 at 30: Jennifer Aniston’s secrets and diet

How to look at 52 at 30: secrets and diet of Jennifer Aniston – RIA Novosti Sport, 03/26/2021

How to look at 52 at 30: Jennifer Aniston’s secrets and diet

American actress Jennifer Aniston is a favorite of millions of fans around the world, causing envy and admiration for how you can look at 52 years old. RIA Novosti Sport, 26.03.2021

2021-03-26T19: 30

2021-03-26T19: 30

2021-03-26T19: 30

healthy

health

Jennifer Aniston

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/143856/58/1438565816_0:25:3000:1713_1920x0_80_0_0_754804feef78032a656fa5f3ede93dff.jpg

MOSCOW, 26 March – RIA Novosti, Daria Mikhailova. American actress Jennifer Aniston is the favorite of millions of fans around the world, causing envy and admiration for how you can look at 52 years old. Since the days of the famous “Friends” Aniston has not changed much. We did not observe her either rapid weight gain or dramatic weight loss after. This is because Jennifer has been distinguished from her youth by discipline and responsibility in relation to her health. Even among her colleagues, her steadfastness and commitment to a healthy lifestyle command genuine respect. Most of Aniston’s diet consists of vegetables and herbs – 75-80 percent. Zucchini, for example, makes excellent spaghetti, and sticks of carrots, bell peppers and cucumbers are very convenient to dip in hummus. Lunch and dinner of a Hollywood beauty almost always includes a hearty salad. Of course, it contains a lot of different greens, fresh vegetables, as well as cereals, legumes and seeds. Aniston loves to make a salad with bulgur, chickpeas, feta cheese, pistachios and mint. Useful unsaturated fats also play an important role in the actress’s diet. They allow Jennifer to maintain elasticity and velvety skin, make her hair thick and elastic, and maintain hormonal balance in the body. Fresh nuts, seeds, avocados and cold-pressed vegetable oils, sea fish and eggs are considered the best sources of mono- and polyunsaturated fats. The actress does not forget about the protein, thanks to which her muscles are in good shape. Jennifer prefers the already mentioned fish and eggs, as well as white fowl. She also found protein powder, chia seeds, and drinking collagen in her morning smoothie good sources of protein. Jennifer’s hearty and vitamin-rich breakfast usually includes the same smoothie: banana, berries, plant milk, maca powder, chia seeds, liquid vitamins, and drinking collagen. The composition changes regularly depending on preferences and the availability of certain ingredients. For protein, Aniston uses protein powder or a couple of soft-boiled eggs, and the actress is also smart about her drink choices. She allows herself to drink coffee no more than once a day, preferring plain water. She can add mint leaves, lemon or fresh berries to it. Drinking plenty of fluids to avoid puffiness, cellulite, maintain a healthy hydration balance and ensure a fresh complexion is Jennifer’s lifestyle, not a trick to get in shape in front of the red carpet. Proper nutrition, fresh food, regular yoga and cycling, optimism and self-control – this is the beauty secret of the beautiful Jennifer Aniston.

https://rsport.ria.ru/20191102/1560496973.html

https://rsport.ria.ru/20210312/ozhirenie-1600944112.html

RIA Novosti Sport internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA Novosti Sport internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://rsport.ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA Novosti Sport internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/143856/58/1438565816_168-0:2831:1997_1920x0_80_0_0_fb0e08b58322859d45d7128821568caa.jpg

RIA Novosti Sport internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA Novosti Sport internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

health, jennifer aniston