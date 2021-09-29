https://rsport.ria.ru/20210928/emelyanenko-1751990439.html

It was the worst shot in MMA history. But Emelianenko survived … and won

On the day of the 45th anniversary of the Last Emperor, we recall one of the most terrible episodes in his career. RIA Novosti Sport, 09/28/2021

On the day of the 45th anniversary of the Last Emperor, we recall one of the most terrible episodes in his career. “I thought he would break his neck. It was very scary …” The mid-2000s was the time of the domination of the great Fedor Emelianenko. He was the king of PRIDE, the biggest MMA promotion at the time, and didn’t let anyone near him. Mirko CroCop Filipovic, Mark Coleman, António Rodrigu Nogueira, Mark Hunt and Kevin Randleman all tried unsuccessfully to knock Fedor off the top. Randleman is perhaps the closest to the heavyweight from Stary Oskol. The duel took place on June 20, 2004 in Japan and almost gave fans an epoch-making upset. The monster was one step away from a sensation: in the opening of the fight, he stunned the Russian with pressure and, transferring Fedor to the ground, was preparing to grind an opponent on the ground. But experienced Emelianenko got up … and gave his back. Randleman grabbed Fyodor and with a throw sag sent his opponent head to the floor. A monstrous and impeccable technique, after which the opponent had to be carried out of the ring on a stretcher. Several shots that are unpleasant to look at. Unfortunately for the American, it turned out even such a trump card is not enough. The last Emperor did not lose consciousness, but, on the contrary, joined the episode even faster than the attacker: Fyodor moved into a dominant position and, having tested the strength of the Monster’s head, performed a submission on the arm. In less than two minutes, the Last Emperor almost went to the hospital with a broken neck, but returned to the game and emerged from the hardest fight as a winner. Here is how Fedor’s coach Alexander Michkov recalled that throw in an interview with Sport-Express: Suplex – entertainment and cruelty came to MMA from wrestling. Suplex (or throw with a deflection) implies not only muscle mass, but also the correct calculation, in which it will be possible to correctly grab the opponent and transfer him to the ground. By the way, about the danger of a hard hold. Due to the large amplitude of the flight and the forced fall back, together with the “victim”, not only the fighters who fell into the suplex, but also the thrower himself, were often injured. That is why Kevin Randleman, sending the Russian on the flight, definitely risked a concussion himself. Examples of suplexes The Tragedy of the Monster The Throwing of the Last Emperor is not at all the main achievement of the Monster, remembered by fans for courage in a cage and modesty outside of it. He won the UFC championship belt and was the first to knock out the legendary CroCop. It’s a pity that it ended up badly: ten years ago, Kevin, who was tired of falls (nine defeats in the last 12 confrontations), left MMA and began teaching children how to wrestle in his own academy. In parallel, Randleman was struggling with health problems. After he contracted Staphylococcus aureus in 2006, the athlete was balancing on the brink for a long time … Kevin decided to close his eyes to the initial symptoms, for which he paid. Subsequently, he had kidney and liver failure; the left lung, as if shrinking, decreased in size. And then there were holes in the athlete’s literally rotting body: creepy photos quickly spread across social networks, shocking even an audience far from MMA. In 2016, Kevin’s affairs seemed to go uphill. The retired fighter was invited to coach young players of the National Football League (NFL), but on arrival in San Diego, Randleman began to fade. The wife sounded the alarm, who persuaded her husband to go to specialists, but the doctors were powerless. Heart failure, which developed against the background of pneumonia (how much Kevin started his own health, that fluid accumulated in the affected lungs), left no chance for Fedor’s former rival. Randleman, 44, died on February 11, 2016. * * * Monster was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame last year. But the celebration of Kevin took place only last week: the widow and son of the sports star were solemnly presented with a branded jacket and a commemorative trophy. The son, by the way, is strikingly similar to his father … A touching video in which you can easily find the Randlemans full of pride.

