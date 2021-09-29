Jennifer Aniston admitted she wanted to quit acting

https://ria.ru/20201001/aniston-1577987424.html

MOSCOW, October 1 – RIA Novosti. American actress Jennifer Aniston, in an interview with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, who host the SmartLess podcast, said that several years ago she wanted to quit her film career, reports the Independent. And although Aniston did not name the project, which she mentioned, she said that she prepared it “two years” before the series “The Morning Show” (for her role as presenter Alex Levy, she was nominated for an Emmy this year. – Ed. The actress also added that if she did quit acting in films and TV series after that bad experience, she would become an interior designer.

