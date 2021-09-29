Jennifer Aniston admitted that she is ready for a new relationship: “The time has come”

Jennifer Aniston

In 2018, Jennifer Aniston broke up with her husband Justin Theroux. The couple’s divorce was peaceful – the former spouses remained friends and continued to communicate after parting. However, for Aniston, it still came as a blow – she worried and adjusted to a new life.

Over the years, the actress has not yet met a new love, but she admits that she is now open to new relationships. She spoke about her personal life in an interview with Bruce Bozzi on his podcast Lunch with Bruce.

So far, no one significant has appeared on my horizon. But I think the time has come. I think I’m ready to share myself with someone else. I didn’t want to do this for a long time. I really enjoyed being an independent woman and not being part of a couple. I’ve been in a relationship since 20 years. So there was something nice about taking your time

– said the 52-year-old actress.

The Friends star added that even though she’s willing to meet someone, that doesn’t mean she’s signing up for dating apps anytime soon.

No Tinder or Rayas please. I’m from the old school

– she said.

Jennifer also spoke about the qualities she values ​​in a partner. So, the actress noted that it is very important for her that the first kiss is very good.

This is very important, as is the ease with which the first conversation takes place. This is a good indicator. Confidence, but not audacity, humor, generosity, kindness to people, efficiency. And it’s not just how you look. I want to live long and not sit in a wheelchair when I am 80 years old,

Aniston said.



Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

After breaking up with Theroux, Jennifer Aniston has already been credited with several novels. The media persistently “brought her together” with ex-husband Brad Pitt after the ex-spouses warmly greeted each other at the SAG Awards in 2020. With Brad, Jen has really become close lately (especially since his heart is also free after the divorce from Angelina Jolie), but they are connected only by friendly relations.

Rumors also surfaced this summer that Aniston had allegedly started dating her Friends co-star David Schwimmer, but the actors themselves laughed at this. They really had mutual sympathy, but it was still during the filming of the first season of the popular show. But even then, there was no romance between them, since both had relationships with other partners.



Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston