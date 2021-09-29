Karpin contradicts himself. The lyrical time is over

Is he trying to be cunning, fooling, fooling us?

The final composition of the Russian national team for the October matches with Slovakia and Slovenia has been announced. Compared to the preliminary version, the list has become shorter by eight positions – now there are 26 names in it. And the choice made by the coach gives food for some observations.

They mainly concern the topic of the best. In his public speeches after the appointment, Valery Karpin repeated the idea more than once in different formulations that only the strongest will play in his national team at a given time. Including the following phrase sounded: “In order to play in the national team, you need to play for the club.” And the desire to evaluate the current line-up from these positions looks quite natural.

Denis Glushakov / Photo: © Daniel Felipe Kutepov / Global Look Press / Global Look Press

On the one hand, the declarations are supported by deeds. In particular, we are told about this by the names of Matvey Safonov, Denis Glushakov, Hamid Agalarov, who were not at the first training camp, but who are called now: each of them really forced the team’s headquarters to draw attention to themselves by their own play. But the medal has another side: there are enough of those on the list who do not show themselves in any way in the clubs.

Let’s say this concerns our legionnaires. Let’s take a look at Alexei Miranchuk’s September. After the previous session of the national teams, his club, Atalanta, played five matches – our man played only in three, and that is very limited. Against Fiorentina 49 minutes at the start – the result of the game segment 0: 2. Against Villarreal 12 minutes from the reserve – the result of the playing segment 1: 0. Against Salernitana, a hopeless outsider, 45 minutes at the start – the result of the game segment is 0: 0. There was no playing time against Sassuolo (2: 1) and Inter (2: 2). As you can see, there is nothing to be proud of. A slight positive is connected only with the final of the Liochempion meeting at El Madrigal, and the four rounds of the Italian championship brought the Russian a complete disappointment. Miranchuk got only 106 out of 450 game minutes in five September matches of Atalanta. For comparison, the performance of his competitors in the club: Pessina – 308 minutes, Malinovsky – 292, Pashalich – 167, Ilicic – 129. In other words, for the title of the best, based on club impressions, Alexei does not pull today. But he was nevertheless called to the national team.

Alexey Miranchuk / Photo: © Nicolo Campo / Contributor / LightRocket / Gettyimages.ru

Or Fyodor Kudryashov. On account of his one match out of seven, which took place with the participation of his club “Antalyaspor” in the current championship of Turkey. Our defender played in the 6th round, but, although the team did not concede goals, in the 7th he went to the same place where he had played the previous games – to the bench. In the current table “Antalyaspor” takes 13th place out of 20. What reasons make it possible to classify Kudryashov as one of the best today?

Or Andrey Lunev. If Kudryashov played for the club at least once, if Miranchuk plays at least from time to time, then Lunev does not play at all in his Bayer. There, Lukasz Hradecki enjoys absolute trust, who not only permanently defends the goal in all tournaments, but also wears the captain’s armband. Nevertheless, Lunev is in the national team today.

Andrey Lunev / Photo: © Bayer 04 Leverkusen

And it’s not just about legionnaires. Here is Maxim Osipenko, center back and captain of Rostov. After the September session of the national teams, he played all four matches for his club, which were on the calendar, and achieved one draw with three defeats, conceding a total of eight goals. On what grounds can he be quoted higher today, say, Andrei Semyonov, who won at least once in his Akhmat, and if he lost, then Zenit and Krasnodar, and not Chaika and Wings “?

Or Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Lokomotiv’s attacking midfielder. In the last two matches of his club, against Ural and Khimki (both 0-0), he spent 15 minutes on the field. Before that there was a game with Marseille in the Europa League, but 64 minutes of play were also unsuccessful. There is no trace of Rifat’s August productivity now, in September, nevertheless, he received a call to the national team.

Rifat Zhemaletdinov / Photo: © TF-Images / Contributor / Getty Images Sport / Gettyimages.ru

This series can be continued – here will be, for example, Sergey Terekhov, Alexey Ionov, Anton Zabolotny, who in September, for various reasons, were also unable to give their clubs all that they were capable of – but further examples will only complement the picture, but not at all. will not change. And without that it is clear that Karpin’s initial commitment to include only those who play great for the clubs is not very good for Karpin.

But this conversation was not started for the sake of reproach. Quite the contrary, the composition announced the day before evokes a feeling of satisfaction. Since it indicates that Karpin, as a coach of the national team, is growing up literally before our eyes. Today’s deeds refute his original declarations, which are populist and utopian in nature. The promise of attracting the very best can cater to the tastes of an idealistic public, but has nothing to do with the realities of team building. And without her, without a team, there is nothing to do in football. It is not a random selection of players, even if they have the most attractive TTD numbers for the past month, but only a strictly organized team with a permanent, tightly connected base can harbor any claims for tournament success. And to create such a team, the coach has the right to call those players who meet his ideals, even if they did not succeed very well in a round or two or three in the clubs. In general, he has the right to do whatever he sees fit for the sake of this goal – building a real team.

There are no claims to Karpin and cannot be. He did not try to cunning, fooling, cheating – both then, and today, he seems to have remained quite sincere with us. It was just then, at the moment of promises, that he was moved by rather beautiful impulses of his soul – like any green novice. And now he is driven by dispassionate analysis and conclusion – like any grated pro.

And such a change only suggests that the lyrical time in the history of this team is over. There are serious rivals and serious matches ahead – everything is already grown-up. And castles in the air cannot help in such matters.