Keira Knightley complained about the paparazzi

British actress Keira Knightley spoke on the CHANEL Connects podcast about her rocky relationship with the paparazzi.

2021-01-16

2021-01-16T21: 12

2021-01-16T21: 12

MOSCOW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. British actress Keira Knightley spoke on the “CHANEL Connects” podcast about her uneasy relationship with the paparazzi. The Pirates of the Caribbean star admitted that she never liked photojournalists. “For a young girl, this is a very difficult school. You are constantly, 24 hours a day, chased by three dozen people with cameras, they watch you through the windows and call you a slut every time you leave the house just to see your reaction and capture your tears. They even forced me to pull over to the side of the car, because they quickly realized that you can make a lot of money from car accidents, “Knightley said. The actress added that she is very proud that she managed to survive in the face of increased media attention. “It was tough. who you really are, to believe in what you think is right? It’s very difficult, “she explained.

