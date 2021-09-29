Khloe Kardashian celebrated her daughter’s 3rd birthday on a grand scale (photo)

Numerous relatives of the girl became guests of the holiday. Only Kim Kardashian could not personally congratulate her niece.

The 36-year-old representative of the most famous American television family Kardashian-Gener Chloe shared photos from the celebration of the third birthday of her daughter Tru.

Like her sister Kylie, Chloe did not stint on the scale of the celebration, despite the quarantine restrictions.

We celebrated the baby’s birthday in the house where Chloe lives with the father of her child, 30-year-old Tristan Thompson. The mansion was decorated with many balloons, and at the entrance the guests were greeted by animators in protective masks disguised as Disney princesses. Numerous relatives of Tru came to the holiday: her aunts, grandmother, cousins ​​and sisters.

In the backyard of the mansion, long tables were set up with the children’s favorite treats, as well as a trampoline where everyone could jump.

Kim Kardashian could not personally congratulate her niece, because she is now resting on exotic islands. However, she dedicated an Instagram post to her.

“Happy birthday, my sweet baby Tru! You are a real light in our family, and we all love you very much! You are always very polite, you love to hug and kiss! I cannot dream of a better friend for Chi-Chi than you!” , – the publication says. Chi-Chi is Kim’s youngest daughter, whose full name is Chicago.

Kim Kardashian with her niece Tru [+–]

Chloe herself left no less touching words under the photo report about the holiday.

“Happy Birthday, my dear Tru !!!! I’m not ready for you to be 3 years old. I almost cry every time I call you,” Baby Tru “, and you correct me. You speak in a gentle voice:” I’m not a child! I’m a big girl! “. I’m not ready for you to be a big girl, but you should know: no matter your age, you will always be my baby Tru. You have changed my life more than I could dream. You are my best friend. My greatest blessing. My whole world. Watching you grow was one of the greatest rewards for me. Seeing life through your eyes is something special. It’s something magical. I will cherish every moment that I will be with you forever. You – my dream come true to become a mother. Thank you for choosing me! God, thank you for blessing me with my angel. Happy birthday, my baby! “

The girl’s grandmother, Kris Jenner, also noted the publication, showing subscribers cute archive photos and videos with her granddaughter.

We will remind, in February, Kylie arranged a holiday on the occasion of the third birthday of her daughter Stormi. After she showed pictures from the celebration, on social networks, many users reproached the family for non-compliance with the quarantine rules, since the footage of the holiday did not have any social distance, but even protective masks.