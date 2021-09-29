Khloe Kardashian told how she changed diapers with her “dangerous” manicure

The American star wears such a manicure that it is not easy for her to perform some household activities.

On September 28, American TV star and businesswoman Khloe Kardashian appeared on The Late Late Show, and host James Corden immediately drew attention to her long and sharp nails. The 37-year-old socialite boasted of her acrylic manicure in the style of multi-colored lollipops and answered the burning question: how does she even live with such a “weapon” on her fingers?

Chloe lightly scratched the showman’s cheek and replied that she lives like all other women with manicures, but people around her really like her nails. Although, for example, opening a pack of snacks, the star has some difficulties.

“I can’t open the bag of nuts on top and just pierce it with my fingernail and cut it,” said the younger sister of Kardashian.

But the food is still okay, but how did the star look after her daughter Tru, who turned 3 this year? How did she put diapers on the baby, for example? The woman also answered this question during the show.

“At first, most people were really interested in this. But they (nails at the time Tru needed diapers – Approx. ed.) were square, more rounded, ” Chloe explained. “Just as I can take care of myself, I can take care of another person.”

Recall that this TV star was often criticized due to the abundance of plastic surgeries, which greatly changed her appearance.

