Kim Kardashian publicly apologized to mother and children

Kim Kardashian is one of the most controversial celebrities. However, now she is a mother of many children, and, as it turned out, regrets many of her actions of the past. For one of them, she even publicly asked for forgiveness from Kris Jenner’s mother and urged children not to judge her when they get older.

Kim Kardashian (Photo: @kimkardashian)

On her Instagram page, the star published a post with archived photos, which she dedicated to National Daughters Day. The still very young Kardashian poses in a T-shirt and oversized jeans, as well as a choker and a baseball cap. However, the confident appearance is far from the real Kim of those years. According to her recollections, she could blindly follow her older sister and do stupid things.

“I saw that the other day was National Daughters Day, so this post is for my mom and my daughters when they are teenagers, haha. North and Chi, please be gentle with me when you are the age I was in these photos. And, Mom, I’m so sorry! I remember being put here because Courtney stole your car just to drive it around the block, and even though I didn’t participate, I still had problems! So we had nothing else to do but do photo shoots in the garage. It was never me, I just listened to what my older sister and friends had to say. They had such a bad influence and I was perfect and I am very sorry for that! ”- wrote Kim.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with children (Photo: @kimkardashian)

We will remind, in a marriage with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, four children appeared: 8-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm.