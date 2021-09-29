Kim Kardashian’s outfit at the 2021 Met Gala turned out to be the most talked about and funny

In New York, Met Gala 2021 has died down – the most fashionable event of the season, in which Kim Kardashian’s outfit became the most talked about and turned into a meme

On September 13, the Met Gala 2021 was held at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum in New York. 400 guests were invited and each of them tried to impress the public. However, Kim Kardashian in a dress from Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga was definitely the highlight of the evening.

On the red carpet, the reality TV star appeared in a black total look. The mask even covered her face. Kim did not take off her mask until the end of the evening, so assistants helped her up the stairs.

Kim Kardashian’s appearance at the 2021 Met Gala [+–]

The outfit impressed the public so much that memes began to appear the very next day. However, this is a common occurrence, each Met Gala ends with the outfits of some guests becoming the subject of jokes.

Most often, Kim Kardashian was compared to the dark Dementors from the books and films about Harry Potter. Let us recall that these creatures sucked out all the joy of the doomed. But some also noted her resemblance to the Alien, an alien from the films of the same name, and to the killer from the Scream franchise films.

Translation: Kim dressed like a dementor from Harry Potter [+–] Photo: Screenshot

Translation: Spot the Differences: Kim Kardashian and the Dementor [+–] Photo: Screenshot

Translation: he kills tonight [+–] Photo: Screenshot

Translation: me and my brother when uninvited relatives come to visit [+–] Photo: Screenshot

Translation: when I see what Kim wore at the 2021 Met Gala [+–] Photo: Screenshot

Translation: me and my depression go in a set [+–] Photo: Screenshot

Translation: – Kendall, it’s me! – Who? [+–] Photo: Screenshot

Translation: my hopes for 2021 and the Delta strain [+–] Photo: Screenshot

Translation: you have not yet discovered these characters, they are in the premium version of the game [+–] Photo: Screenshot



Photo: Screenshot

Photo: Screenshot

However, some other guests also received the attention of the jokers. So, rapper ASAP Rocky, who came to the ball wrapped in a patchwork quilt, was compared to someone who, suffering from cold and melancholy, goes down to the kitchen at night to brew a comforting cup of hot chocolate.

ASAP Rocky and his patchwork quilt [+–] Photo: Screenshot

And the singer Lil Nas X in his golden armor has been compared to the famous C-3PO robot from the Star Wars universe.

Lil Nas X as C-3PO [+–] Photo: Screenshot

As a reminder, the theme of the Met Gala 2021 was “In America: Fashionable Lexicon”. And in the invitations of the guests, one more topic was indicated: “American independence.” Focus understood how well the celebrities coped with the task.

We also chose the “naked” dresses on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021. Irina Shayk is in the lead in a dress from Moschino. And Zoe Kravitz in a mesh dress from Saint Laurent.