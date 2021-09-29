Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes and others

The annual MTV Video Music Awards took place in New York yesterday. The ceremony was held as in the old pre-coronavirus times: a long red carpet, a bright hours-long show, a full auditorium of guests. The guest list was quite long: from Jennifer Lopez to Olivia Rodrigo – almost everyone was at the awards. And many came to a social event with their beloved ones.

Perhaps the brightest couple were Megan Fox and Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly. The 35-year-old actress and 31-year-old rapper were not shy about their outfits or expressing their feelings in public. Megan came to the award in a custom Mugler dress that was almost completely transparent, and her lover – in a shiny red Dolce & Gabbana suit.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Their “competitors” that evening were another hot couple – Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. For them, this exit was their debut as a couple. Before the photographers the TV star posed in a black Olivier Theyskens leather mini dress with a lace-up front and matching sandals. The companion supported her in choosing the color scheme and was in a black suit with a jacket over his naked body, from under which his numerous tattoos peeped out.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

The striking couple on the MTV Video Music Awards track were former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor and his fiancée Dee Devlin. The 33-year-old Irish fighter wore a pink blazer and black trousers, while his lover, who bore him three children, wore a graffiti-printed floor-length slinky dress. By the way, the couple’s third child appeared in mid-May, but the lovers are not in a hurry to get married yet.

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin

Another creative couple made their debut on the red carpet of the music awards – singer Avril Lavigne and rapper Mod Sun. Their romance became known in February of this year, they even released a joint track and a video for it, but then they assured that they were only working together. But later, the 36-year-old singer began to show her beloved more often on her Instagram and talk about her feelings for him. In order not to get lost among the other guests, both dressed in colorful suits: Avril – in a pink suit in a cage with a cut-out in the front in the form of a heart, which did not hide a silver bodice, and Derek Ryan Smith (the artist’s real name) – in a black suit with dozens of patches.

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun

The other two couples decided not to be photographed that evening together, although their relationship is known to the whole world: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes posed for the paparazzi separately, and Justin and Haley Bieber did not meet with the photographers at all, but went straight to the auditorium.

Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes

Hayley Bieber

Justin Bieber

Also on the red carpet were: ex-husband of Pamela Anderson Tommy Lee with his current wife Brittany Furlan, singer Alisha Keys and Swizz Beats, model Katarina Deme and rapper The Kid LAROI. In confusion, the public was left on the path of Ed Sheeran with a mysterious stranger, although everyone knows that he recently married his longtime lover Cherry Seaborn, and a year ago he became a father for the first time.

Ed Sheeran with a companion

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan

Alisha Keys and Swizz Beats