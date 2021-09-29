Megan Fox’s ex-husband is dating a member of “Dancing with the Stars”

The marriage of actress Megan Fox and the star of the legendary youth series “Beverly Hills 90210” Brian Austin Green broke up just before Christmas. The actors mutually initiated the divorce proceedings about a month ago. The reason for the spat of the couple was Megan’s new relationship with the young rap artist Coulson Baker, known by his creative pseudonym Machine Gun Kelly or MGK. Brian had long found out about Fox’s affair with a partner on the set, but for a while their marriage was still afloat. The couple are raising three sons. Austin Green is currently fighting with his ex-wife for custody of the boys.

While Meghan was enjoying her relationship with Coulson, Greene spent time in isolation teaching his sons a variety of life skills and wisdom. However, the actor did not suffer alone for long. Rumors have leaked to the media that the man is dating a 35-year-old dancer from Australia Sharna Burgess. Burgess is a member of the popular entertainment show “Dancing with the Stars”. The paparazzi spotted a couple having fun on December 25th.

According to The Daily Mail, they were spotted at the airport dancing to Christmas carols in a cafe line for snacks. Apparently, the lovers decided to spend their Christmas holidays somewhere outside the country. Austin Green wore camouflage pants and a large straw hat, while Sharna chose a cozy black sweater. Prior to this, the dancer admitted to the media that she was dating someone. “In fact, I am no longer a free woman. But this is something new to me. In fact, it can be called dating, but not a relationship yet, ”she shared with reporters from Us Magazine.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Alla Karfidova