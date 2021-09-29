Messi finally scored for PSG, Sheriff beat Real, and Shakhtar and Inter played 0-0. Champions League match review

What you need to know: Inter and Shakhtar played 0-0 for the third time in a row. In the Champions League 2020/21, the matches were played in a similar way: the teams attacked approximately equally, but failed to score. For Inter, Edin Dzeko did not realize his brilliant chance (shot from two meters above the gate), for the Ukrainians – Alan Patrick. Milan Shkriniar knocked the ball out of the goal line after hitting the Brazilian from half a meter.

What to see: the terrible injury of Lassina Traore. In the confrontation with Denzell Dumfries, the Shakhtar forward unsuccessfully put his foot, and the Dutchman made the episode fatal on purpose.

Uefa champions league PSG undeservedly beat City. Pochettino was rescued by the stars 2 HOURS AGO

Match figure: 1994. For the first time since 1994, Inter played three matches against one opponent with a score of 0: 0. 25 years ago, the Milanese were steaming dry wood with Napoli.

Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android – there’s nothing more convenient than keeping track of your sports

Goals: Bergeis 17 ‘, Alla 43’

What you need to know: the Dutch destroyed the second contender in a row. After 6: 1 in the first round against Sporting, 2: 0 looks somehow not solid. In fact, the account should definitely have been larger. Ajax scored 3.66 expected goals (Turks – 0.57), shot on goal 23 times (7 – on target) and fully earned the next 3 points.

What to see: the Champions League scorers table and try to find opponents there for Sebastian Allais. Spoiler alert: they are, but they are not Ronaldo, Messi or even Holann.

Match figure: 5. Sebastian Allais became the first person in the history of the Champions League to score five goals in the first two games of the tournament.

Goals: Gueye 8 ‘, Messi 74’

What you need to know: Manchester City completely outplayed PSG, created a bunch of chances, missed the surest thing and got bored. Perhaps, the “townspeople” were overtaken by karma for a terrible foul by Kevin de Bruyne on Idriss Gue, which the referee estimated only with a yellow card.

In fact, the Parisians fried on the defensive and should have missed for sure, but Gigi Donnarumma, who lived at the gate, showed why he is considered the most gifted keeper in the world.

What to see: a moment of genius in its absurdity that Bernardo Silva missed.

Messi’s first footman wearing a Paris jersey is also noteworthy.

Match figure: 7. Leo Messi scored his seventh career goal for Manchester City.

Goals: Nkunku 5 ‘- Wanaken 22’, Rits 41 ‘

What you need to know: the Belgians have confirmed the status of the most inconvenient opponent not only for Zenit. Back in the first round, Club Brugge drove PSG and earned three points, but then it ended in a draw. Now the Belgians are a little more fortunate. The fourth pot in this Champions League from Kristoffer Nkunku, Club Brugge responded with workers Vanaken and Rits. Something seems to be going wrong in this group too.

What to see: Group A table and find the great, terrible and very strong Manchester City there.

Match figure: fourteen%. Analytical portal FiveThirtyEight estimates the probability of Brugge reaching the 1/8 finals of the Champions League at 14%. PSG has 73%, Manchester City 93%.

Goals: Taremi 74 ‘- Salah 18’, 60 ‘, Mane 45’, Firmino 77 ‘, 81’

What you need to know: the match was judged by Sergei Karasev, and Liverpool scored 4+ goals against Porto in their third away game in a row. In 2018, the Portuguese grabbed at home 0: 5, in 2019 – 1: 4, and now settled at 1: 5. Liverpool had absolutely no problems and easily took the next 3 points. Then Klopp’s guys have double matches with Atlético.

What to see: very slow goal by Roberto Firmino. Substituting clown music is a must.

Match figure: fourteen%. Liverpool have scored 14% of their UCL goals under Jurgen Klopp against Porto.

Goals: Leau 20 ‘- Griezmann 84’, Suarez 90 + 7 ‘(p.)

What you need to know: the most dramatic match of the day was played in Milan. In the first minutes the hosts completely controlled the game and miraculously did not take the lead with a larger score, and then Frank Cassie was sent off. The Ivorian midfielder overdid it in the selection and went to rest in the 29th minute. Atlético, of course, took the ball and control for themselves, but converted it into goals only towards the end of the meeting. Antoine Griezmann scored for the first time since his return, and Luis Suarez finally broke a goalless streak in away matches.

What to see: the most flexible and technical blow of the day, which did not have enough a couple of centimeters to become a goal.

Match figures: 0. For the first time in history, Milan have started in the Champions League group stage with two defeats in a row.

2015 Luis Suarez scored in an away Champions League for the first time since 2015.

Borussia D – Sporting – 1: 0

Goal: Malen 37 ‘

What you need to know: the most boring match of the day took place in Dortmund. Borussia lost Erling Holann before the match, but this did not stop them from taking 3 points in the home meeting. Donyell Malen completely replaced the Norwegian striker and even scored twice, but only got on the scoreboard once.

What to see: the funny thing about their multistream matches Borussia – Sporting and RB – Brugge.

Match figure: 0.4. Both teams have played enough for the same number of expected goals, but Dortmund were more fortunate with the implementation.

Goals: Benzema 65 ‘(P) – Yakhshiboev 37’, Til 89 ‘

What you need to know: Real Madrid were such a clear favorite of the match that the coefficient of 26.0, which was used to assess the triumph of the Moldovans, seemed even underestimated. Even after the goal of Jasurbek Yakhshiboev, it was felt that the Spaniards would win back and finish the Sheriff’s fairy tale. This was indicated by the statistics (31 hits in total, 12 shots on target), and the feeling of the game (Real Madrid trapped the opponent in the penalty area), but the match went in a different scenario. The Spaniards squandered a bunch of chances, and the Tiraspol team scored the most illogical, but very beautiful goal at the end of the meeting.

What to see: the cannon of the former Tambov player Sebastien Thiel.

Match figures: 3.29. Real Madrid created the expected 3.29 goals but scored just 1.

Subscribe to the author’s channel in telegram – there is even more Champions League

Subscribe to Eurosport.ru on Instagram

Uefa champions league Benzema scored in Champions League season 17 and set tournament record 2 HOURS AGO