Messi set a unique achievement – Gazeta.Ru

Paris Saint-Germain striker Lionel Messi scored a goal in the UEFA Champions League group stage 2-0 against Manchester City and became the second player in history to score in a major European club competition in 17 consecutive seasons. It is reported by Opta…

Recall that in the eighth minute Idrissa Gueye opened the scoring in the match, and in the 74th minute Lionel Messi consolidated the advantage of the French team. This goal was the first for the Argentine striker in the Paris club.

On August 10, PSG officially announced the signing of a contract with Lionel Messi. The agreement is valid until 2023. According to the French publication L’Équipe, the Argentine will earn € 30 million in the first year. In the next two years, the amount will increase by € 10 million thanks to a loyalty bonus.

Formerly Messi confessedthat he wants to play more with his teammates – Brazilian Neymar and Frenchman Kilian Mbappé.