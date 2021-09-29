Met Gala 2021: Megan Fox, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, Rita Ora and other stars on the red carpet

Megan Fox

The main topic of the day today is undoubtedly the Met Gala. We all miss large-scale social events and are ready to consider and discuss star outfits for hours. Well, there was something to see on the red carpet today!

So, let’s move on to the next photo collection, where we are waiting for Megan Fox in a spectacular lace-up Dundas dress, “flower fairy” Lili Reinhart in Christian Siriano, as well as adorable couples: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie (in Oscar de la Renta), Taika Waititi and Rita Ora (at Prada) and Justin and Hayley Bieber (at Saint Laurent). And many, many others! We look!


Megan Fox


Justin and Hailey Bieber


Hayley Bieber


Rita Ora and Taika Waititi


Lili Reinhart


Kit Harington and Rose Leslie


Rose Leslie


Valentina Sampaio

Lord

Anya Rubik


Imaan Hammam


Regina King


Normani


Helen Lasichan and Pharrell Williams


Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian


Serena Williams


Venus Williams


Yara Shahidi


Simone Biles


Nikki Tutorials


Tracey Ellis Ross


Elliot Page


Dominic Cooper


Nia Dennis


Allison Felix


Vittoria Ceretti


Deborah Harry

Zach Posen and Deborah Harry

Saweetie


Chris Jenner


Ella Ehmhoff and Julia Garner

Ella Ehmhoff


Julia Garner


Adrien Brody and George Chapman

