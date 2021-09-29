Met Gala 2021: Megan Fox, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, Rita Ora and other stars on the red carpet

Megan Fox

The main topic of the day today is undoubtedly the Met Gala. We all miss large-scale social events and are ready to consider and discuss star outfits for hours. Well, there was something to see on the red carpet today!

So, let’s move on to the next photo collection, where we are waiting for Megan Fox in a spectacular lace-up Dundas dress, “flower fairy” Lili Reinhart in Christian Siriano, as well as adorable couples: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie (in Oscar de la Renta), Taika Waititi and Rita Ora (at Prada) and Justin and Hayley Bieber (at Saint Laurent). And many, many others! We look!



Megan Fox



Justin and Hailey Bieber



Hayley Bieber



Rita Ora and Taika Waititi



Lili Reinhart



Kit Harington and Rose Leslie



Rose Leslie



Valentina Sampaio

Lord



Anya Rubik



Imaan Hammam



Regina King



Normani



Helen Lasichan and Pharrell Williams



Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian



Serena Williams



Venus Williams



Yara Shahidi



Simone Biles



Nikki Tutorials



Tracey Ellis Ross



Elliot Page



Dominic Cooper



Nia Dennis



Allison Felix



Vittoria Ceretti



Deborah Harry



Zach Posen and Deborah Harry



Saweetie



Chris Jenner



Ella Ehmhoff and Julia Garner



Ella Ehmhoff



Julia Garner



Adrien Brody and George Chapman