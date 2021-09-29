Mila Kunis hit the paparazzi lens in Beverly Hills

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis, 36, and Ashton Kutcher, 41, are often caught in the paparazzi’s lenses in Beverly Hills, where the couple lives, like many other Hollywood stars. This week, photographers were lucky enough to capture Mila alone as she walked down the street with a glass of coffee in her hand.

Kunis left the house without makeup, wearing black skinny jeans and a warm jacket. The new pictures of the actress that appeared on the network provoked assumptions among Internet users that the already slim and petite Mila has lost weight.



By the way, to her only nomination for the Golden Globe in 2011, Kunis went through the struggle with weight: the actress lost weight for her role in the film Black Swan. As for her new roles, very soon the participants of the Sundance Film Festival will see a new film with Mila – the drama Four Good Days.

The actress devotes her free time from filming to family life and raising two children, five-year-old daughter Wyatt and three-year-old son Dimitri.



