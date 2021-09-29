Milan lost ten men to Atlético, Liverpool defeated Porto away

In the match of the 2nd round of the group stage of the Champions League, Milan missed a draw against Atlético in the last seconds.

In the middle of the first half, Rafael Leau opened the scoring. The goal was the first for Milan since 2013 to be scored at home in the Champions League – the fans at San Siro had to wait a total of 2,871 days for this event.

However, soon after that the hosts were left in the minority – the second yellow card already in the 29th minute was earned by Milan midfielder Frank Kessi.

Atlético managed to realize the numerical advantage in the very end of the meeting – in the 84th minute Antoine Griezmann scored the return goal. And already in stoppage time, Luis Suarez converted a penalty and brought victory to the guests.

Madrid with 4 points are in 2nd place in the quartet. As for Milan, the Italian club is at the bottom of the table in Group B with no points scored.

In another meeting of the quartet, Liverpool on the road were stronger than Porto thanks to the doubles of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, as well as the ball by Sadio Mane.

For Salah, the first goal turned out to be a landmark – the Egyptian reached the mark of 30 goals scored in the Champions League, becoming only the third African in history to whom this mark was submitted. He caught up on this indicator Samuel Eto’o and is second only to Didier Drogba, who is leading by a wide margin. Salah’s second goal propelled him to the sole second place on this list.

Mehdi Taremi scored with Porto in the second half. For the team, the ball was the first in the current Champions League.

Also note that in the eight Liverpool games of the season, in which Salah took part, he scored against every opponent except Burnley in the English Championship.

With 6 points Liverpool are in the lead in Group B. Porto have one point and are in 3rd position.

Champions League. Group stage. 2nd round

Group B

Milan (Milan) – Atletico (Madrid) – 1: 2 (1: 0)

Goals: Leau, 20 – Griezmann, 84. Suarez, 90 (penalty).

Removal: Cassie, 29 (Milan).

Porto (Porto) – Liverpool (Liverpool) – 1: 5 (0: 2)

Goals: Taremi, 75. – Salah, 18, 60. Mane, 45. Firmino, 77, 83.