New trailer and release date for Resident Evil 4 VR

The Armature studio is working on a VR version Resident evil 4, it became known back in the spring. One of the best parts of the famous horror franchise (if not the best) is being ported exclusively for the Oculus Quest 2 headset. The authors not only sharpened the controls and the view under virtual reality glasses, but also updated many textures. And now it turned out when all this happiness will become available to ordinary players: Resident Evil 4 VR will be released on October 21st.

Players will take on the role of Special Agent Leon S. Kennedy on a mission of increased importance. Bad sectarians encroached on the most sacred thing that the American nation has – they kidnapped the president’s daughter. And if the first person cannot ensure the safety of his own family, then how can he be trusted with the leadership of the whole country? Agent Kennedy under the direction of the player must restore the violated order. To do this, you will have to parachute into a small village in the vastness of Europe (namely, in Spain). Local seluks not only do not understand the American language, they are also extremely aggressive – instead of “Hello” they climb to fight. True, they are not like that from a good life, but because of infection with a parasite called Las Plagas, the spread of which must have had a hand in the sectarians from the cult of Los Illuminados.