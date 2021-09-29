Nikkei: iPhone 13 delivery times extended due to COVID-19 in Vietnam

Buyers of Apple’s new iPhone 13 are facing extended delivery times for smartphones due to the COVID-19 wave in Vietnam, Nikkei Asia reported, citing sources. A significant number of camera module components are produced in Vietnam.

Nikkei sources in the supply chain expected the release of the new iPhones to be relatively smooth as most of the updates to the smartphone are nominal. However, Apple has expanded the use of its optical image stabilization system to all four new iPhones, up from the iPhone 12 Pro Max in the previous generation.

“Assemblers can still make new iPhones, but there is a shortage of supply as stocks of camera modules are running low. There is nothing we can do but monitor the situation in Vietnam every day and wait for them to increase production, ”a source told Nikkei.

The situation may improve in mid-October, the agency writes. In recent days, one of the key iPhone camera module factories in southern Vietnam has resumed production after months of disruptions.

The 512GB iPhone 13 Pro Sierra Blue now has a wait time of up to five weeks in China, five weeks in Japan, and four weeks in the US. The iPhone 13 mini has a standby time of seven to 10 days in China, the United States, and Japan.

On September 14, Apple introduced a new generation of the iPhone smartphone as part of an online presentation of new products. The company has released the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 PRO, and iPhone 13 PRO Max. In Russia, sales began on September 24, then in Moscow a line was lined up to the re: Store.