Nizhny Novgorod – CSKA, video of Baktiyor Zainutdinov’s curious goal in the RPL round 9 match, September 27, 2021

In the 9th round of the Russian Championship, CSKA came to visit Nizhny Novgorod, a storm of grandees. Command Alexandra Kerzhakova at the start of the season, she managed to defeat Spartak and Dynamo and, contrary to forecasts, confidently takes a place in the middle of the table. CSKA were close to the match – just three lines higher. And the difference between the teams was two points.

CSKA was ready to meet with an unpleasant opponent and took the lead in the middle of the first half. In the 31st minute, CSKA winger Chidera Ejuke received the ball on the left flank. He swung the opponent, worked the ball under his right foot and served. At this time, the midfielder Baktiyor Zainutdinov burst into the penalty area and flew to close the canopy with his head. Everything turned out not quite as planned by the CSKA footballer, but he achieved his goal. Zainutdinov dived for the ball, but didn’t hit it with his head. While the ball flew further, Baktiyor turned in the air and eventually struck with the fifth point. The ball flew past the goalkeeper. A very comical goal, but what a graceful one!

Zainutdinov’s reaction added curiosity to the goal. The CSKA midfielder did not immediately realize that he had scored. And when I realized, I didn’t even begin to fully celebrate. Baktiyor, whom the partners began to embrace, smiled and showed with his whole appearance that he himself was surprised at such an end to the attack.

The rights to the video belong to the National Sports TV Channel LLC. You can watch the video on the Match TV page on Twitter…

In general, Zainutdinov is not the most productive footballer. After moving from Rostov to CSKA, the 23-year-old Kazakhstani scores infrequently. The goal in today’s match was the second in a row for Baktiyor – a few days ago the player took part in the defeat of Zenit Izhevsk in the Russian Cup (4: 0). And this season, the RPL Zainutdinov did not score until this moment. But for the sake of goals like those against Nizhny Novgorod, we can wait.