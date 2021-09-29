Offended fans of Genshin Impact drain the rating of the game due to the greed of the developers – the game “turned into a donation trash heap”

The players suspected something from the very beginning. However, they hoped that the developers would still give out generous gifts. It seems that in vain
The shareware action RPG Genshin Impact has become very successful. In the first week of September, she brought in ~ $ 151 million. According to analysts’ estimates, Genshin Impact has brought in $ 1.9 billion for the entire time (from the App Store and Google Play).
However, the players did not receive “generous gifts” and criticized the developers. Some expected miHoYo’s announced event to be accompanied by some truly generous gifts. However, during the HoYoFair Fan Art Celebration, content creators were encouraged to compete for an in-game reward. With an estimated value of $ 2.
No miracle happened. The players decided to express their attitude to the greed of the developers, who received, according to analysts’ estimates, at least $ 1.9 billion in a year from mobile devices alone, not only on the Reddit forum, but also in the reviews of the game.
At the moment, the rating of the game in the Brazilian Google Play dropped to 1.9, sensortower notes that on September 28 the game received: 74 positive and 2,425 negative reviews. On Google Play (USA), the game received 2.5. On the graph, the score “1” dominates. Some even call the game a “donation dump.”
For some unknown reason, the App Store is pretty quiet. We can only note a few reviews in the “Russian” App Store:
“My Anniversary Gift [оценка: 1 звезда]
Dear Mihuye [miHoYo], thanks for all. Here’s my star from a pure heart. “
“The developers got drunk
The game has its first anniversary. The game is based on people who buy donations, only because you can play for free. And such an important date – the year of the game – the developers propose to make a splash on social networks, put up a cosplay competition (and those who invested a lot of money in a costume will win) and an art competition (that is, only the most talented and those who spend as much time as possible will win ) – and they will receive … 100 primohems as a reward? Provided that one banner roll is 160? Are you kidding me? Will they give, oh Lord, 10 free spins at the event? The game rests on the shoulders of donators and after that, for the anniversary, he wants to make himself a massive free PR campaign that does NOT reward the participants in ANY way (and if you are not a cosplayer or an artist, then you will not get anything at all). The developers themselves are digging a hole for themselves, at the bottom of which there is a terrible reputational scandal. “