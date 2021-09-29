Offended fans of Genshin Impact drain the rating of the game due to the greed of the developers – the game “turned into a donation trash heap”

The players suspected something from the very beginning. However, they hoped that the developers would still give out generous gifts. It seems that in vain

The shareware action RPG Genshin Impact has become very successful. In the first week of September, she brought in ~ $ 151 million. According to analysts’ estimates, Genshin Impact has brought in $ 1.9 billion for the entire time (from the App Store and Google Play).

However, the players did not receive “generous gifts” and criticized the developers. Some expected miHoYo’s announced event to be accompanied by some truly generous gifts. However, during the HoYoFair Fan Art Celebration, content creators were encouraged to compete for an in-game reward. With an estimated value of $ 2.

No miracle happened. The players decided to express their attitude to the greed of the developers, who received, according to analysts’ estimates, at least $ 1.9 billion in a year from mobile devices alone, not only on the Reddit forum, but also in the reviews of the game.

At the moment, the rating of the game in the Brazilian Google Play dropped to 1.9, sensortower notes that on September 28 the game received: 74 positive and 2,425 negative reviews. On Google Play (USA), the game received 2.5. On the graph, the score “1” dominates. Some even call the game a “donation dump.”

For some unknown reason, the App Store is pretty quiet. We can only note a few reviews in the “Russian” App Store: